(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1958, the Nautilus traveled under the North Pole to do battle with a giant squid. At least, I'm pretty sure I saw that in a movie   (history.com) divider line
35
•       •       •

Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Artist depiction:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father was an electrician's mate serving on this boat at the time
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a documentary filmed in real-time.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: My father was an electrician's mate serving on this boat at the time


I got a "diplomatic personnel" tour of the Skate (SSN-578) at Zeebrugge when I was about 4. Skate was the second sub to reach the NP and the first to make a submerged transatlantic crossing.  Can't say I remember too much, but I do still have a photo of the boat with the date 10 September 1958 in my dad's handwriting.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I remember James Mason was my dad
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: My father was an electrician's mate serving on this boat at the time


Was he scared when they confronted the giant squid?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The giant squid is harmless. It's the grindylows and merpeople you need to look out for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kirk Douglas - A Whale of a Tale
Youtube AkjTGCrLvAU
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: And I remember James Mason was my dad


If you haven't watched the Dracula series on Netflix (think it was a Netflix/BBC production) the guy who plays Dracula does a passible James Mason impression.

/"Where's Bob?"
"Downstairs."
"Drunk?"
"That's certainly one way of putting it."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: My father was an electrician's mate serving on this boat at the time


AC/DC?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: My father was an electrician's mate serving on this boat at the time


Are they still seeing each other?

/yes I am wayyy too funny
//I'd like to subscribe to his newsletter, bet he has a few stories to tell.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Billy Liar: And I remember James Mason was my dad

If you haven't watched the Dracula series on Netflix (think it was a Netflix/BBC production) the guy who plays Dracula does a passible James Mason impression.

/"Where's Bob?"
"Downstairs."
"Drunk?"
"That's certainly one way of putting it."


Mason was kind of a second-tier voice everybody thought they could "do", like everybody believes they can do Humphrey Bogart, Jimmy Cagney, or Edward G Robinson, or Richard Nixon.  However, while everyone thinks they do a perfect impression, only a small fraction of a percent actually can.  Oh, also Bela Lugosi as Dracula. ("I vant to dringk your blahd!")
 
Kairam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian-born"

NO THE FARK HE WASN'T HISTORY CHANNEL. He's Polish. Born in Poland.

Good god, at this rate, the History channel is going to be saying the French built the Pyramids.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far down did they go?
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Link to video
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kairam: "Russian-born"

NO THE FARK HE WASN'T HISTORY CHANNEL. He's Polish. Born in Poland.

Good god, at this rate, the History channel is going to be saying the French built the Pyramids.


well...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: My father was an electrician's mate serving on this boat at the time


I had the same job but on subs in the 90s.
 
SuperSix-Two
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silly subby, The US Navy went to stop the Soviets from stealing our satellite.

They even made a movie of it. Try to keep up. :)

2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kairam: "Russian-born"

NO THE FARK HE WASN'T HISTORY CHANNEL. He's Polish. Born in Poland.

Good god, at this rate, the History channel is going to be saying the French built the Pyramids.


Where is your proof that they didn't? Chexmix!
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The squid can have it, afaic. The place is a dump.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LewDux: Kairam: "Russian-born"

NO THE FARK HE WASN'T HISTORY CHANNEL. He's Polish. Born in Poland.

Good god, at this rate, the History channel is going to be saying the French built the Pyramids.

well...

[Fark user image image 347x146]


I thought Tom Cruise blew that up after Lupin's patsies crashed a car through it?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do you just bang active sonar the whole time in case there were mountains under there?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a shame there isn't more documentation of that particular journey. I suppose now that the ice poles are rapidly crumbling into nothing submarines will not be necessary now. This is not good
Fark user imageView Full Size
So here's a nautilus shell demonstrating the Fibonacci sequence
 
Playing On The Roof
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My father was an officer on the Nautilus for many years including this trip. He took lots of pictures and I used his slides many times during my school years to give class show & tell or historical presentations. My favorites were the ones showing the sub surfaced in the Arctic, surrounded by the ice, with the crew on deck.
He celebrated his 93rd birthday this past June.
 
illegal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In a decade or so, you will be able to do the route in a sailboat.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kairam: "Russian-born"

NO THE FARK HE WASN'T HISTORY CHANNEL. He's Polish. Born in Poland.

Good god, at this rate, the History channel is going to be saying the French built the Pyramids.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The thought the voyage of the Codfish was more impressive

Bob Newhart - USS.Codfish
Youtube P0SICqoBevs
 
p51d007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Traveled under? More like Naughtylius
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Do you just bang active sonar the whole time in case there were mountains under there?


One bang only
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

illegal: In a decade or so, you will be able to do the route in a sailboat.


Shirtless.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nautilus 12
Youtube BLv0m8v_O3A
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

p51d007: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 600x839]

With Frankie Valli singing the swell theme song of the same name!
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I got to tour the Nautilus when w went to my brother's sub school graduation in Groton. Cool boat! Great museum there in general.
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: illegal: In a decade or so, you will be able to do the route in a sailboat.

Shirtless.


With a box of scraps!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just fyi, if you have a VR rig and want to experience some nostalgia, the people at Defunctland have recreated Disney's 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea ride.
Defunctland VR: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
Youtube qQgLOzVkNVU
 
