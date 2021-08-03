 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Texas high school principal in hot water after he posts a picture of himself kissing his wife. Gosh, what could be objectionable about that? *looks at picture* Oh. Oh, right. Stay classy, Texas   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Murica, High school, Colleyville Heritage High School, Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, high school principal, Marriage, social media, Colleyville, Texas, Miscegenation  
•       •       •

GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture in question:

media.nbcdfw.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The principal is a n*bong...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good looking couple.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blacked dot com...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The REAL scandal though is how this man came to be a principal of a school and that they have a <gasp> child that they created.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd accuse them of being the American Taliban for doing so.

Then watch them try and unfark that charge, for lulzs.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh look, knuckledragger Texans have an opinion about a black guy with a white wife.

Some advice:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hugram: Good looking couple.


Not a fan of the chin strap beard but otherwise they're cute
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty progressive, letting a Principal get a tattoo.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Texas : were still acting like its 1860 because Lincoln didnt burn us all to the farking ground like we deserved.

/thanks a lot Lincoln, you farking pansy
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Picture of the principal's critics:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Picture in question:

[media.nbcdfw.com image 850x478]


On a Dell?

Yeah, take that crap down, or post it on a better notebook.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Where The White Women At? - Blazing Saddles
Youtube 493pL_Vbtnc
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: GreatGlavinsGhost: Picture in question:

[media.nbcdfw.com image 850x478]

On a Dell?

Yeah, take that crap down, or post it on a better notebook.


I'm surprised the computer didn't burn itself down just trying to display a picture with Dell's penny pinching heat-dissipation methods!
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Texas : were still acting like its 1860



Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a female mayor.

Oh and Trump is from where...?
Yeah.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is a nice picture. Pull my dick out and flog it nice? Nah. But it's nice.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes, it's about race. There is nothing wrong with the photo. My son is married to a wonderful Puerto Rican woman who is part black. Both are lovely beautiful couples. I'm glad some people are standing by them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not about the picture, it's about the ethics of Critical Race Theory? Oh, and a black man kissing his Pale American wife. You can have a Mexi bride, but when you go for their blonde daughters, the girls in school might see that and get...ideas.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*sigh*
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
School boards will never pass up an opportunity to take a hard stand on the wrong side of an issue.
 
DaShredda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: Texas : were still acting like its 1860


Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a female mayor.

Oh and Trump is from where...?
Yeah.


If the state Trump is from doesn't vote for the guy... everyone else should follow suit
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

racism... it's more of a Colleyville idea
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pornhub should publish anonymous search data from that school district's zip code.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: Pornhub should publish anonymous search data from that school district's zip code.


Pornhub doesn't want to advertize how much donkey porn they serve.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's obvious...........she's blond, he's not. Another case of blonds being discriminated against. Sad.
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Picture of the principal's critics:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x563]


Proudly displaying the flags, of course. I see a "Christ" on one of the signs, and accusations of Communism.
The more things stay the same, the more they stay the same...
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just a conversation away from DFW airport.

How long before we find out that the complaints were orchestrated out of state, by a Russian funded disinformation campaign which was so comfortable pushing Critical Race Theory rage they tried simple race baiting for a change.    They'll trace the vocal locals to their GOP offices and then out of state.  Texas schools are a favorite target.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A married couple that wants to kiss each other???

Eeeeewwwwwwwwwwww! /kindergartners around the world
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There will be a covid outbreak at that school. I can already sense the leadership involved is stupid enough to allow it to happen.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
picture looks like a still from every other shiatty 90s R&B / rap video, him with his corny ass facial hair, cubic zirconium earring, shiatty tattoo, and her in a denim dress.

but yeah fark you texas.  when did kissing get outlawed?  biatch ass snowflakes.  this isn't really about the kiss, farkers.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whitfield, who was named principal of Colleyville Heritage High School ahead of the 2020-21 school year, has been accused online and in board meetings of teaching critical race theory and promoting a belief that white people are inherently racist.

Does that picture look like he thinks white people are inherently racist?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh I see, they didn't like the armpit-high jeans the wife was wearing:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Read the headline, expected that the picture in question included a crusty old administrator and a wife who looked like she was recently selected from the student body. In which case I'd stand by the school board to an extent.

In reality, the only thing objectionable about that anniversary photo is the fact that the missus seems to have mistaken her jeans for a shirt... or maybe was just born without a torso. Either way, good for the principal for accepting her despite her differences.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, Grapevine isn't exactly a shining beacon of tolerance, but it's not markedly worse than most of the other Dallas-adjacent cities.

fark Colleyville with a rusty pitchfork though. That whole farking city is gentrified, top 0.5% in wealth, new money, white, NIMBY walking stereotypes who don't want to live anywhere near the poors or the browns. The whole damn place might as well be one big gated community.

From quick Google search:

Colleyville Demographics
White: 90.58% Asian: 5.21% Two or more races: 2.02% Black or African American: 1.88%
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whitfield, who was named principal of Colleyville Heritage High School ahead of the 2020-21 school year, has been accused online and in board meetings of teaching critical race theory and promoting a belief that white people are inherently racist.

Which they combat by being openly racist.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This high-waisted "mom jeans" trend is going waaaaaay too far.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Homer J. Stokes knows why;
americanrhetoric.comView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: Texas : were still acting like its 1860


Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a female mayor.

Oh and Trump is from where...?
Yeah.


What does one thing have to do with another? Oh yeah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: picture looks like a still from every other shiatty 90s R&B / rap video, him with his corny ass facial hair, cubic zirconium earring, shiatty tattoo, and her in a denim dress.

but yeah fark you texas.  when did kissing get outlawed?  biatch ass snowflakes.  this isn't really about the kiss, farkers.


I think those kind of pics look cheesy to me. But I'm just a bitter and cynical single man.

It shouldn't affect his job at all though. Who cares what he does outside of school as long as it isn't illegal and isn't a detriment to his profession.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a female mayor.

Oh and Trump is from where...?
Yeah.


"These two pieces of evidence prove that Texas isn't full of racist morons!"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Whitfield, who was named principal of Colleyville Heritage High School ahead of the 2020-21 school year, has been accused online and in board meetings of teaching critical race theory and promoting a belief that white people are inherently racist.

Which they combat by being openly racist.


Yeah, I'm guessing the venn diagram of people complaining about "critical race theory" and people complaining about this is one circle.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The craziest thing is that his critics are trying to recast the photo to somehow mean that he is forcing Critical Race Theory on students. It's not only patently absurd but shows they have no farking clue what CRT actually is and it's become a slogan for thinly veiled racism.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Racial mixing is communism.

*Actual sign seen at a protest to school desegregation.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Oh I see, they didn't like the armpit-high jeans the wife was wearing:

[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 640x800]


Bull. It's Texas. It just drove home that those people can get good girls.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: The craziest thing is that his critics are trying to recast the photo to somehow mean that he is forcing Critical Race Theory on students. It's not only patently absurd but shows they have no farking clue what CRT actually is and it's become a slogan for thinly veiled racism.


"CRT" according to these people:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Picture of the principal's critics:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x563]


Good old white conservatives, always have been scum of the earth.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Picture of the principal's critics:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x563]


Democrates....

Cause that is what you are showing in that pic.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: Texas : were still acting like its 1860


Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a female mayor.

Oh and Trump is from where...?
Yeah.


Mmmm... in terms of culture and intelligence, Houston is actually not a part of Texas.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have to say, it took me a quick second, before I saw where the complaint was being posted from.

Why not just plant a flaming cross in his front yard, you know you want to.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: Texas : were still acting like its 1860


Houston has had a two term lesbian mayor.

NYC has never even had a female mayor.

Oh and Trump is from where...?
Yeah.


Which state has parents enraged at interracial marriage?
 
