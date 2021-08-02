 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   "On the seller's disclosure it said 'bees in wall'". What it didn't disclose: 450,000 of them   (cnn.com) divider line
45
    More: Fail, Beekeeping, Honey bee, Apidae, Insect, Honeybees' greatest importance, Bee, Allan Lattanzi, Bumblebee  
•       •       •

1031 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Okay, I'm gonna just say it: f*ck these people..

The couple didn't do a home inspection and Weaver admits they probably should have opted for one -- but she and her husband had been waiting patiently for a home in the neighborhood to hit the market, so when the farmhouse popped up on their radar, they jumped at the opportunity

The Weavers are renting the farmhouse to tenants right now, with plans to eventually live there themselves one day.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Okay, I'm gonna just say it: f*ck these people..

The couple didn't do a home inspection and Weaver admits they probably should have opted for one -- but she and her husband had been waiting patiently for a home in the neighborhood to hit the market, so when the farmhouse popped up on their radar, they jumped at the opportunity

The Weavers are renting the farmhouse to tenants right now, with plans to eventually live there themselves one day.


A: is stupid, yes.  B: is just renting a house.  C'mon, not everyone wants to or can afford to have their own place
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house needs work and has had bees in the wall, so they can't live there yet -- but it's suitable for their tenants? What am I missing here.
 
DrunkenGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Okay, I'm gonna just say it: f*ck these people..

The couple didn't do a home inspection and Weaver admits they probably should have opted for one -- but she and her husband had been waiting patiently for a home in the neighborhood to hit the market, so when the farmhouse popped up on their radar, they jumped at the opportunity


Come on, man... the house was just built in 1872. Compared to the pyramids, that's like asking for a Carfax on a 2020 Camry.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee 1.
Bees more than 1.

450,000 is more than one, so it's a perfectly cromulent disclosure.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least they get free honey out of the deal.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustman81: Hey, at least they get free honey out of the deal.


Yeah, they should consider it a free bee.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, when have you seen less than a couple hundred thousand bees making a home somewhere?
Bees' Dramatic Scene - SNL
Youtube _nXp3Vw3RU8
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bees are a gold mine. These people (who are idiots) should learn to keep bees. But I guess they are rich and don't need to learn to do anything.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously no one is aware of the current price of farmwall to table honey.

/what is this a vegetable parking lot?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping for that hot blonde bee keeper.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Okay, I'm gonna just say it: f*ck these people..

The couple didn't do a home inspection and Weaver admits they probably should have opted for one -- but she and her husband had been waiting patiently for a home in the neighborhood to hit the market, so when the farmhouse popped up on their radar, they jumped at the opportunity



Yeah I don't have a lot of sympathy for someone that appears to ignore a disclosure and doesn't spend the under-a-thousand-bucks to have a home inspector go over the property.

BretMavrik: Come on, man... the house was just built in 1872. Compared to the pyramids, that's like asking for a Carfax on a 2020 Camry.


No, it's asking someone to go in now and inspect the property.  A CLUE report would be asking for a Carfax.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Was hoping for that hot blonde bee keeper.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenjaminGrimm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bee Removal Video That Went Viral!
Youtube Qo6aJLrbopc
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Salmon: Was hoping for that hot blonde bee keeper.

[Fark user image image 590x586]


Fark user imageView Full Size


"That's my fetish!"
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"On the seller's disclosure it said 'bees in wall'". What it didn't disclose: 450,000 of them

What? How am I supposed to count them when they keep moving around?
 
zjoik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MBooda: Salmon: Was hoping for that hot blonde bee keeper.

[Fark user image image 590x586]


The land of milf milk and honey
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Knowing most real estate listings, I'm surprised it didn't just list it as "picturesque rustic hide-away, free honey included!"
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I have bees living in my house.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Season 23 premiere of Billy the Exterminator....
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I have bees living in my house.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x1274]


That's cool as fark. I could never do that.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dustman81: Hey, at least they get free honey out of the deal.


Back in the late-80's a friend of mine had this issue with his first house. Up in the hills south and west of Palo Alto CA. They knew the hive was there, bought the place anyway as it didn't seem to be an issue with the house itself. The hive was absolutely huge and had been there probably for a decade at least. When honey started coming through the walls on hot days he finally brought in a beekeeper to handle the problem. They were able to salvage about 20-25 GALLONS of well-aged honey from that hive. No, I'm not kidding. Honey doesn't go bad really, but the longer it stays in comb the darker it gets and the flavor, oh man.

I took home a full case of pint jelly jars full and it lasted for a couple of years. Gave some to Mom. It was so dark you couldn't see through it. The absolute best honey I've ever had.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I have bees living in my house.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x1274]


Now that is awesome.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gassy Snake: rnatalie: I have bees living in my house.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x1274]

That's cool as fark. I could never do that.


Out of curiosity, why does it look like it can swivel?
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The fark did they think "bees in wall" meant?  The seller didn't disclose that because there were 3 or 4 bees in the wall.  Anyone with an IQ above room temperature would assume there's a hive.  Any they would verify that assumption by checking.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Bee 1.
Bees more than 1.

450,000 is more than one, so it's a perfectly cromulent disclosure.


What amount of bees would have been acceptable to them?
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: "On the seller's disclosure it said 'bees in wall'". What it didn't disclose: 450,000 of them

What? How am I supposed to count them when they keep moving around?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just press your ear to the wall and listen for a buzzing sound. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fireproof: MBooda: Salmon: Was hoping for that hot blonde bee keeper.

[Fark user image image 590x586]

[Fark user image image 330x412]

"That's my fetish!"


No one? Really?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Mr. Eugenides:

My only question, what amount of bees qualify for disclosure?
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
No one.
Really.
/lol
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gotta save them goddamn bees | Music video | Flo & Joan
Youtube _JpH3Hud32w
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I have bees living in my house.

[live.staticflickr.com image 850x1274]


I, uh...

I've heard of vermiculture for composting in an apartment but I have never seen an in-house beehive.

Cool for you but I wouldn't be able to tolerate the noise.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ee, ee, ee.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Friends own a home inspection company in PA.  Just sent them this so they can post to their website.  Best advertising for ALWAYS getting a home inspection, ever.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Bee 1.
Bees more than 1.

450,000 is more than one, so it's a perfectly cromulent disclosure.


Right? Otherwise people just don't understand how bees work.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Mr. Eugenides:

My only question, what amount of bees qualify for disclosure?


450,001.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This article seems to be generating a lot of buzz
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.