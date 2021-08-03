 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Man yells out "I'll show you what a real gangster is," proceeds to show everyone what a homicidal manic is   (ksl.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Felony, Cesar Eduardo Aguilar, Stabbing, Firearm, back seat of a car, Utah, Burglary, WEST JORDAN  
•       •       •

776 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 9:03 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Footage from the scene?
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Damn it feels good to be a gangster.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Myeh! See? Myaaaah!
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Point of order:
Nothing done in Utah is considered gangster.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I really wish these assholes would show what it is to be a real gangster by overdosing on heroin.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Gangsta
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Not Gangsta
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In the real-time world no one sees him at all, they all say he's crazy.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Original.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't forget to declare how much of a gangster you are to a witness before doing your gangster activities.

Otherwise, they might question your gansta-ness.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
homicidal manic

Dafuq is a "homicidal manic"?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Straight up ballin'.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: homicidal manic

Dafuq is a "homicidal manic"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, manic - hmmm...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.