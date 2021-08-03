 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   My mom died ten years ago, should I have told Social Security?
37
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes

However since everything is computerized, there is no excuse that state death certificate systems don't automatically report.

Though now that I think about, the county system doesn't talk to the state system here.....

Seriuosly, what the fark is that shiat all about?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yes

However since everything is computerized, there is no excuse that state death certificate systems don't automatically report.

Though now that I think about, the county system doesn't talk to the state system here.....

Seriuosly, what the fark is that shiat all about?


The Number of the Beast: Too many right-wing fanatics don't want government systems talking together.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yes

However since everything is computerized, there is no excuse that state death certificate systems don't automatically report.

Though now that I think about, the county system doesn't talk to the state system here.....

Seriuosly, what the fark is that shiat all about?


Because then Cuba will invade and...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the body?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you've been cashing her checks for last ten years.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, of all the things I knew to do when mom died was to inform the SSA, the VA (she was getting a survivor benefit for her late second husband), and the Office of Personnel Management (she was also getting a survivor benefit off his civil service pension). I'm pretty sure that was Numbers 1, 2 and 3 on the list.
Credit Card companies came next ("No. You do NOT have permission to add me as an account holder").
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: cretinbob: Yes

However since everything is computerized, there is no excuse that state death certificate systems don't automatically report.

Though now that I think about, the county system doesn't talk to the state system here.....

Seriuosly, what the fark is that shiat all about?

The Number of the Beast: Too many right-wing fanatics don't want government systems talking together.


When the real truth is government isn't run by IT dudes who would think of these things and how to implement them.
A lot of the shiat going on right now is because people who don't know what the hell they are doing have been elected to office.
But seriously and not feeding Qanon crap, I would have to go to the county office, wait for the electronic file to be printed. go back to the funeral home and then enter the information into the state system. It's farking 1986 procedures is what the problem is.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yeah, of all the things I knew to do when mom died was to inform the SSA, the VA (she was getting a survivor benefit for her late second husband), and the Office of Personnel Management (she was also getting a survivor benefit off his civil service pension). I'm pretty sure that was Numbers 1, 2 and 3 on the list.
Credit Card companies came next ("No. You do NOT have permission to add me as an account holder").


And, as the article says, file appropriate tax returns for your mom with the IRS and the state, if your state has income tax, too. I only had to file for my son in the year that he died with the IRS and AL Department of Revenue. Since he left no estate, I only had to file for that year.

Also, as my son was my military dependent, I had to go to a military base, report his death and removed him from DEERS.

/Definitively an unpleasant experience.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
odd EIV didn't catch that
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, just keep cashing her checks. Everything should work out fine.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're Farked.
And you knew better.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like most people would talk to a lawyer if a parent died, right? Even if there's a surviving spouse there would be some issues surrounding wills and settling the estate. Shouldn't the lawyer have done this kind of thing?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: cretinbob: Yes

However since everything is computerized, there is no excuse that state death certificate systems don't automatically report.

Though now that I think about, the county system doesn't talk to the state system here.....

Seriuosly, what the fark is that shiat all about?

The Number of the Beast: Too many right-wing fanatics don't want government systems talking together.


It makes it too hard to grift and commit fraud if the gov knows whats up
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are pretty automated.  As part of the grieving process, each poke into the government world for feedback can be enlightening.

Social security reverses out the last payment.  IRS and other agencies are on the same page, basically.  Usually a death includes 11th hour medical process, even if it is just an ambulance.

Since this is Fark.  Just ask what Norman Bates would do.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you weren't collecting money from some pension/SS or getting loans and CC's in her name illegally it's not like she's criminally on the hook for that kind of fraud, I think this person isn't up shiats creek.

Arkanaut: I feel like most people would talk to a lawyer if a parent died, right? Even if there's a surviving spouse there would be some issues surrounding wills and settling the estate. Shouldn't the lawyer have done this kind of thing?

poor people don't do that sort of thing


poor people don't do that sort of thing
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typically the funeral home is required to notify social security. My mom died this year. After they said they were sorry, that was basically the first thing they told me.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What now?

Is your last name Trump? No?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been 10 years.  If uncle Sam had a problem, they probably would have dealt with it by now.  Probably.  Anyway, do nothing, no point in stirring up trouble.  Unless you've been receiving her SS benefits this whole time, then get a lawyer immediately.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Only if you've been cashing her checks for last ten years.


Yeah this is the key part.  If you were taking the SSA money then you damn well knew you were wrong and you better get ready as the IRS is going to rock your farking world.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RUN!
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is continuing the SS direct deposits and leaving the country off the table? Asking for a friend
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Unobtanium: Yeah, of all the things I knew to do when mom died was to inform the SSA, the VA (she was getting a survivor benefit for her late second husband), and the Office of Personnel Management (she was also getting a survivor benefit off his civil service pension). I'm pretty sure that was Numbers 1, 2 and 3 on the list.
Credit Card companies came next ("No. You do NOT have permission to add me as an account holder").

And, as the article says, file appropriate tax returns for your mom with the IRS and the state, if your state has income tax, too. I only had to file for my son in the year that he died with the IRS and AL Department of Revenue. Since he left no estate, I only had to file for that year.

Also, as my son was my military dependent, I had to go to a military base, report his death and removed him from DEERS.

/Definitively an unpleasant experience.


I wish I had better words than I am so sorry for your loss. No one should have to bury their child. I hope you've found some measure of peace.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my dad wanted to make me executor of his estate.  it ended up begging him - sobbing like an idiot - to not make me do it.  my aunt got to handle it, thank jeebus.  it would have ended my marriage having to deal with all that sh&t.

he died owing taxes but left no estate.  they filed a form stating such just so the process ends.  hopefully it works out but I'm grateful to have dodged a bullet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best thing to do is contact them and own up to the mistake and sort it out. Chances are they'll assess whatever fees, taxes, etc. were owed and throw in some interest. If they discover the error on their own it'll be all of that plus penalties.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: RolandTGunner: Only if you've been cashing her checks for last ten years.

Yeah this is the key part.  If you were taking the SSA money then you damn well knew you were wrong and you better get ready as the IRS is going to rock your farking world.


Well that would be downright dishonest and, I assume, a crime.

What could be a big financial issue is if the son had distributed his mother's estate, but the mother owed some chunky taxes, because he should have deducted the taxes BEFORE working out who got what, meaning he could be potentially personally liable for the tax.

/not familiar with US tax or inheritance laws
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SS did not want my input when my mother's account was created; nor did they want to hear from me when they made errors with her distributions, withholding money she depended on to survive. But *now* it is my *responsibility* to inform them about her death??

Na bruh. Figure it out yourself.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a guy in Colorado I think,kept his dead mom in the freezer for 10 years and kept cashing moms SSI checks. Mom was required to go to some type of hearing. So the guy dressed up as his dead mother.

This was from a Fark article several years (that I can't find )ago so I might be embellished a bit
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Typically the funeral home is required to notify social security. My mom died this year. After they said they were sorry, that was basically the first thing they told me.


This.

Funeral home software such as 'Osiris' automatically handles the notification of government entities.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewWorldDan: It's been 10 years.  If uncle Sam had a problem, they probably would have dealt with it by now.  Probably.  Anyway, do nothing, no point in stirring up trouble.  Unless you've been receiving her SS benefits this whole time, then get a lawyer immediately.


This is assuming the body has been found.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: No, just keep cashing her checks. Everything should work out fine.


And don't let her vote go un-used.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Things are pretty automated.  As part of the grieving process, each poke into the government world for feedback can be enlightening.

Social security reverses out the last payment.  IRS and other agencies are on the same page, basically.  Usually a death includes 11th hour medical process, even if it is just an ambulance.

Since this is Fark.  Just ask what Norman Bates would do.


I have never seen government move faster than when I reported my dad's death and they took back his last military disability payment. It was like sorryaboutyourdadbythewaywe'retakingth​atpaymentoutofhisaccountkthxbye.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Only if you've been cashing her checks for last ten years.


This. If you've been grifting, the IRS will wanna say hello.

Unless you're a Trump, obviously >.>
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When my grandmother died the government wanted back something like $18 she received as part of some energy tax credit because she died in the middle of the month instead of at the end of the month I guess. The government is hardcore when it comes to collecting money they will happily spend thousands of dollars chasing you down for pocket change unless you are rich enough to pay people to hide your money for you in which case you are fine. Those of us without shell corporations in the Seychelles though are farked.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The best thing to do is contact them and own up to the mistake and sort it out. Chances are they'll assess whatever fees, taxes, etc. were owed and throw in some interest. If they discover the error on their own it'll be all of that plus penalties.


That may be the second best thing to do. The best thing to do is to contact an attorney who knows how to handle this properly and follow their advice.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Russ1642: The best thing to do is contact them and own up to the mistake and sort it out. Chances are they'll assess whatever fees, taxes, etc. were owed and throw in some interest. If they discover the error on their own it'll be all of that plus penalties.

That may be the second best thing to do. The best thing to do is to contact an attorney who knows how to handle this properly and follow their advice.


They asked NJ.com, which is the same thing.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When my dad died we got a letter in the mail within a day or two from social security saying his benefits were being canceled. They didn't fark around at all. I always figured when the death certificate was filed they were notified.
 
