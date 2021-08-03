 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Unvaccinated Americans: "I don't take any responsibility at all"   (forbes.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of us: No Shiat.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.  We're wearing masks and getting vaccinated to protect them and they're accusing us of living in fear and taking unapproved vaccines made with baby bits and 5G chips.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

crustysandman: The rest of us: No Shiat.


Like, I had two unvaccinated people tell me exactly this last week. "We are NOT in this together! I'm not getting the jabby jab!"

Then one of them started talking about it's how the government tracks you and the other one laughed and brandished his cell phone and said, "They don't need that vaccine to track you!"
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They treat America like a frat house. They get drunk and cry about how much they love it, but then they piss on the couch, smash the toilet with beer bottles and start a fire cooking meth in the basement.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

HawgWild: crustysandman: The rest of us: No Shiat.

Like, I had two unvaccinated people tell me exactly this last week. "We are NOT in this together! I'm not getting the jabby jab!"

Then one of them started talking about it's how the government tracks you and the other one laughed and brandished his cell phone and said, "They don't need that vaccine to track you!"


...and then they both died of the horrific disease for which they were offered a free, easy vaccine.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Vaccinated America: Yeah, we know. That's why mandates, plus 1000000 other ways for us to make life an inconvenient hell for you plague rats, are coming down the pike.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They can get farked.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People who spent science class peeling glue off their hands don't understand science?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: They treat America like a frat house. They get drunk and cry about how much they love it, but then they piss on the couch, smash the toilet with beer bottles and start a fire cooking meth in the basement.


Responsible people will clean up the mess.  It's the law.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
very few unvaccinated people feel they are to blame

That sums up the difference between us and them. They feel; we think and know.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's because people who are unvaccinated by choice are ignorant assholes.

/not just Americans, and excludes those who haven't been able to get vaccinated yet, and those who are medically unable to
//have to add that before "that guy" comes in and talks about his sick wife again
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obvious tag on a ventilator
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This will work itself out

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And that's why us vaxxed folks are laughing our asses off with each anti-vaxxer death Fark thread.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This how I feel when people tell me to not talk down to antivaxers:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NateAsbestos: HawgWild: crustysandman: The rest of us: No Shiat.

Like, I had two unvaccinated people tell me exactly this last week. "We are NOT in this together! I'm not getting the jabby jab!"

Then one of them started talking about it's how the government tracks you and the other one laughed and brandished his cell phone and said, "They don't need that vaccine to track you!"

...and then they both died of the horrific disease for which they were offered a free, easy vaccine.


Hopefully
 
