 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(VOCM Newfoundland)   Town warns people to stay away from the Dildo. Abraham Lincoln reportedly disappointed   (vocm.com) divider line
34
    More: Amusing, Talk show, Ben Affleck, American football, popular tourist attraction, Private property, Billboard Year-End, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Dildo sign  
•       •       •

1241 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 5:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ypsilanti?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/anything, if you're brave enough
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even have a dildo sign if you aren't going to use it?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige YES
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they would have thrown in a couple thousand for a safe platform for taking selfies
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Paige YES


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dildo
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ought to erect something to keep people away.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.


It's in Newfoundland
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.


Your Mom?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.


Since TFA doesn't say, Dildo is an actual town on the island of Newfoundland, eastern end of Canada.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...they want to keep the sign protected?  I...what is the...what?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said.....!!!!!!
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.

Since TFA doesn't say, Dildo is an actual town on the island of Newfoundland, eastern end of Canada.


Huh huh huh, "Newfoundland."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like somebody was brave enough!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: A dildo

Correct, never "the town's dildo."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MBooda: Ypsilanti?
[Fark user image 250x375]
/anything, if you're brave enough


Wipes a lanti?  What's that?
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.

It's in Newfoundland


USELESSNESS INTENSIFIES
 
Juc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nytmare: Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.

Since TFA doesn't say, Dildo is an actual town on the island of Newfoundland, eastern end of Canada.


It's just up the coast from Spread Eagle.
Whoever went around naming stuff for the maps in newfoundland was a proud pervert, also a bit lazy. I mean "Random Island" is just across the water a bit.

"Oh hey there me boy what's on the south end of the island there"
"I say we call it Tits"
"Let's shimmy an l into there so people don't think we're perverts"
that's how Tilts got its name

they really liked dildo though, got dildo cove, dildo arm, south dildo. etc.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Juc: nytmare:

they really liked dildo though, got dildo cove, dildo arm, south dildo. etc.


Subby's Mom was a Canadian cartographer?

Huh.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Dildo sign has become a popular tourist attraction ever since it was erected

Hmm...
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Cafe Threads: Another so-called local link with no clue to locality.

These are useless.

It's in Newfoundland


Indeed!


A Night on Dildo
Youtube CbLoTHQjves


You can go to Blow-Me-Down before it gets too dark - oh, sorry, ma'am, I should have said, that's our provincial park.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe visit other attractions

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: The Dildo sign has become a popular tourist attraction ever since it was erected

Hmm...


It needs to vibrate if they really want it to get the job done.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Say what you want, a feller I know in Dildo just completed a 150-piece jigsaw puzzle in two months. I asked him why it took him so long. He said, "luk heer b'y, right dere on da box it says, 'two to four YEARS'!"
 
good_2_go
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
TIL the "attractive nuisance" doctrine is specific to minors, not adults.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What the fuq is this all about? Is Kimmel a trying to perv-troll? Is that the name of the town? Did someone lose a bet?
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I totally stanned that.
Eminem - Stan (Long Version) ft. Dido
Youtube gOMhN-hfMtY
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Check out the Dildo Brewery. They just started making Dildo Vodka.
Dildo Vodka... For when you need more than dick.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.