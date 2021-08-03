 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   I gotta go, we got cows   (kentonline.co.uk)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Cows! We got cows!"
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too bad it was England. If it was in the US, maybe Devin Nunes might have been the target of a cow joke.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Too bad it was England. If it was in the US, maybe Devin Nunes might have been the target of a cow joke.


Well, I'm sure that Devin booked the first flight out to Heathrow as soon as he heard the news.

For a 'fact finding' junket, you see...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
CLARKSON!!
 
Salmon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last time I said that was at my ex wife's wedding party.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't have a cow, man.
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: [Fark user image 555x376]


I won't lie, this isn't the first time I've submitted an article with this headline. That one got greenlit too. Buggered if I can remember what it was about.

Apart from cows.
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, that she did.......weeeeeeeee!
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Kris_Romm: Too bad it was England. If it was in the US, maybe Devin Nunes might have been the target of a cow joke.

Well, I'm sure that Devin booked the first flight out to Heathrow as soon as he heard the news.

For a 'fact finding' junket, you see...


Would that be a "fact-finding junket" with a "junk-finding" facet?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They need to call in the experts.
Napoleon Dynamite - FFA contest
Youtube bRrl2vDgJGk
 
