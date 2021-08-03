 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Cool: Blue Cross Blue Shield is proposing a $2.67 billion settlement due to them conspiring to limit competition. Fark: Anyone who qualifies and had BCBS for five years would get less than $14   (wral.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield, proposed settlement resolves claims, settlement amount, Monica Laliberte, individual gets, Blue Cross Blue Shield companies, executive producer  
•       •       •

209 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 10:38 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woo hoo I'm getting less than $14!
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Woo hoo I'm getting less than $14!


Jeez there are people with brains like yours that aren't on SS/medicare? Mind blown
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys... Corporations are people too, ok?

Have some empathy. I'm sure they are feeling bad about this whole thing and only want to do better going forward.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of that money will go to BCBS subscribers, much of it will go to attorneys.

Sherlock, his bowels full.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class actions aren't really about the payout to the people wrong. It's just one of the few ways that exist to make a company pay out for their wrongdoing.

Of course, the number is never enough to cover the profits from the crime, but it's something.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Guys... Corporations are people too, ok?

Have some empathy. I'm sure they are feeling bad about this whole thing and only want to do better going forward.


I remember when 'the Blues' were mutual or 501(c)(4). Archie Bunker was on in prime time then.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cool.

That would let me upgrade to a premium side with a my double Sonic cheeseburger combo. Mozzarella sticks ahoy!

This is totes worth it, guys!
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Class Action Suits: Another idea intended to give consumers a way to leverage legal consequences against titanic corporations who do wrong that has been thoroughly twisted and corrupted into a money-making scheme for high-priced lawyers.
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stories like these make me wish I was a lawyer.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Perhaps they should pay the patients who suffered the losses BEFORE the lawyers...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Millions of poor people get farked, and cry out for justice.
Result: Lawyers make millions, and millions of people get farked.
Again.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It isn't about the $14. It's about them not having a few billion.

So go buy a pack of gum, go see a Star Wars. Gloat.
 
Insain2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Stories like these make me wish I was a lawyer.


I coulda been a Lier too, cause thats all they do.  Haven't had a good one yet except for my Social Security Lier took 15% instead of the 10% on paper.  Didn't understand why either, even asked gave me the runaround of words very hard to understand it.

Oh well Fellow Farkerz I'm out.......
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Guys... Corporations are people too, ok?

Have some empathy. I'm sure they are feeling bad about this whole thing and only want to do better going forward.


Counter point, corporations are not people, because people, you can beat some sense into them with a bag full of nickels.  Corporations won't change no matter how many people you beat with a bag full of nickels, and will still screw with you.  I would go on, but I have to go get about $14 worth of nickels for a project I am working on.
 
eagles95
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So my premium is going up by $28 next year?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

enry: Some of that money will go to BCBS subscribers, much of it will go to attorneys.

Sherlock, his bowels full.


Wouldn't that be "Sherlock, his bowels empty"?
 
TTFK
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember when they had the big LCD screen settlement.  They established two funds with drastically different amounts of money and you had to choose which one to claim against.

I chose the smaller one after giving it some #BehavioralEconomics thought; my rationale was that most people would see the bigger number and automatically claim against that fund which would result in a smaller per-person payout.  In the end, I ended up getting a check for several hundred dollars for the several screens I was able to claim against.  Was very happy with what I received.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I need to sign up, but I've have probably 4 or 5 different BCBS policies over the last 10 years, and I can only find maybe two of the prior policy numbers.  Shouldn't they know who their customers are/were?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.