 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Man goes door to door screaming and saying that someone was going to kill him before barricading himself in a storage facility. Just another day in East Freedom   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
5
    More: Dumbass, Burglary, Roy Smith, Trespass, Greenfield Township, Arson, Blair County, Pennsylvania, Crimes, preliminary hearing  
•       •       •

124 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 12:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made sense when i saw WeAreCentralPA.com.
Also, meth.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElFugawz: Made sense when i saw WeAreCentralPA.com.
Also, meth.


Yeah, that part of PA is where hope goes to die.

/excluding State College
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He blew up the chicken man in Philly last night.
Blew up his house too.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
along with a damaged bicycle valued at $5,000

Who the fark spends 5 grand on a bicycle?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
More like another day in Pennsyltucky, Subby.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.