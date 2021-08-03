 Skip to content
(National Today)   It's National Grab Some Nuts Day. Doze, not deez   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
    More: Silly, Fruit, National Grab Some Nuts Day, Nut, botanical nuts, ultimate nutty day, Plant, Seed, Edible nuts and seeds  
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Although the origin of National Grab Some Nuts Day is unknown, we do know that when this day first started being observed there was some confusion to its purpose. Some were celebrating the nuts we eat, whereas others thought it was all about the metal nuts that go with bolts."

Sure, they were thinking of those OTHER nuts...you know, the metal ones
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best put on some rubber gloves.

All the nuts in Houston are coated in a silky mist of perspiration.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby....Testicular Cancer Awareness Week is in April
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Sorry Subby....Testicular Cancer Awareness Week is in April


"...and when the manager came back the following morning to check on the blonde working the Tickle-Me-Elmo automated assembly line and saw the backup of dolls everywhere, he said, 'no, no, no, I said to give them two test tickles!'"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
https://fb.watch/792ZIMV3rh/
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
MST3K - Mom, My Nuts
Youtube F91JL7MN-bQ
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What farkin' moron thought this one up?
 
woodjf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A silky mist of perspiration. Thanks.
 
TWX
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 750x607]


That move, while funny on the surface of it, seems like a great way for the attacker to receive a devastating face attack that might result in a broken nose, broken jaw, or severely injured eye, while only causing potentially harsh but temporary pain without permanent maiming to the defender.

Both of the attacker's arms are engaged.  The defender has engaged only one hand and the other is poised to strike at a face that's at the perfect height.
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

woodjf: A silky mist of perspiration. Thanks.


Sometimes its actually more viscous than silky. Depending on diet.
 
Insain2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bet ya couldn't even come close to doin it w/your Nutz......!!!!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: steklo: [Fark user image 750x607]

That move, while funny on the surface of it, seems like a great way for the attacker to receive a devastating face attack that might result in a broken nose, broken jaw, or severely injured eye, while only causing potentially harsh but temporary pain without permanent maiming to the defender.

Both of the attacker's arms are engaged.  The defender has engaged only one hand and the other is poised to strike at a face that's at the perfect height.


Even if you fatally strike the attacker after he had ripped your nuts off, wouldn't it kind of be a hollow victory?
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: TWX: steklo: [Fark user image 750x607]

That move, while funny on the surface of it, seems like a great way for the attacker to receive a devastating face attack that might result in a broken nose, broken jaw, or severely injured eye, while only causing potentially harsh but temporary pain without permanent maiming to the defender.

Both of the attacker's arms are engaged.  The defender has engaged only one hand and the other is poised to strike at a face that's at the perfect height.

Even if you fatally strike the attacker after he had ripped your nuts off, wouldn't it kind of be a hollow victory?


The attacker isn't going to be able to rip anything off.  there's clothing in the way.  At best they're going to cause a slap injury.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vkingbanna: What farkin' moron thought this one up?


I think it was Dee.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 minute ago  
*Unzips pants*
*waits*
...
Well???
 
