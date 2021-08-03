 Skip to content
Elon fans' boss shrine saloon
    Boca Chica, Brownsville-area site, Elon Musk, Restaurant  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's two of them up there now?  It's going to be highly entertaining watching the FAA and SpaceX get into a giant pissing match.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
According to the movie Passenger isn't the bartender supposed to be a robot that reminds you of The shining
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Joe Rogan has just been hired to personally milk Elons testicles three times a day.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm just going to assume that the uniforms look like they came from Moon Zero Two.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You'd be a fool to have normal clothes in your Space Port.
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm going to mix vodka, red bull and a dash of spicy pickle brine together, carbonate it, and call it Rocket Fuel.

F*ck yeah!
 
hej
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And Farks rabid obsession with Elon Musk continues as planned.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I misread that headline. Instead of "Elon", I read "ebola". And I don't even dislike Elon Musk that much.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hes not talking about booze

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hej: And Farks rabid obsession with Elon Musk continues as planned.


You know, if they could put 1 second into caring about the world as much as Elon does, there'd be no need for Heaven.  We'd already be there.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hej: And Farks rabid obsession with Elon Musk continues as planned.


The important thing is to pick a side.  Either Space Jesus here to save us all or Malignant Wizard of Oz on the biggest con of all time.  Or maybe just snipe from the side in an attempt to be funny.

/go Team Snipe!
 
Bullitt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm just going to assume that the uniforms look like they came from Moon Zero Two.
[Fark user image image 850x477]
You'd be a fool to have normal clothes in your Space Port.


Theme song from that movie is still a banger.
 
