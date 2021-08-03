 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Three Smile Direct Club employees are shot. Don't let their faces fool you, they are not amused   (wral.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Tennessee, Nashville Metro Police Department, Antioch Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, Davidson County, Tennessee, early morning workplace, downtown Nashville, suspected gunman  
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people resort to yoga to relieve work place stress.   Lots of places in the South believe yoga is Satanic.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 600x450]


Done in one.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flesh out
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone wasn't havin it....No Smiley face for the Shooter.....!!!!!
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If journalism in our modern age gets any more awesome, I'm not going to be able to stand it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Was the canine unit involved?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Something tells me as unemployment ends and people are forced to take jobs we're going to see more of these thanks guys
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"He seemingly was reporting for work, but with him as he reported for work was a glock semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine - and for some reason he opened fire,"

Polite society.

Imagine how rude and uncivil the day would have been if he arrived without his 30-round Glock.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably a former endentured servant.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now is the perfect time to complain about the price of plinking ammo!
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
please dear jesus let the guns be in better shape than the customer's busted-ass grill.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"At this point we know a name. We need to flesh out where he lived, were there any issues with him here at the business

Well, he did have a nasty habit of shooting people.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Shootings are just a natural part of life in America.
However, orthodontics without the supervision of an orthodontist?  Just no.
 
jman144
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "He seemingly was reporting for work, but with him as he reported for work was a glock semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine - and for some reason he opened fire,"

Polite society.

Imagine how rude and uncivil the day would have been if he arrived without his 30-round Glock.


If a person wants a gun, that should be enough to legally prohibit them from owning a gun.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thats sad, I always thought they had cool pants

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
are you listening jesus?  those guns didn't do anything to anyone and I'm begging for their safety and salvation.  those guns are the only thing keeping this country from descending into anarchy.   please jesus.  in lapierres name we pray.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "At this point we know a name. We need to flesh out where he lived, were there any issues with him here at the business

Well, he did have a nasty habit of shooting people.


That is a definite red flag. Today he shoots people, tomorrow he could be frowning
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, Three workers were shot. And the shooter was killed.
Seems like a disgruntled ex employee.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fista-Phobia: Now is the perfect time to complain about the price of plinking ammo!


Well for 9mm they now sell rounds with colored bullets on them!

So you can color coordinate with your outfit or your girl's outfit!

What color goes best with a stained wife beater and holey jeans?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
free orthodontia!  except you still got to pay for it.  but it is free.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: Fista-Phobia: Now is the perfect time to complain about the price of plinking ammo!

Well for 9mm they now sell rounds with colored bullets on them!

So you can color coordinate with your outfit or your girl's outfit!

What color goes best with a stained wife beater and holey jeans?


Black and Blue, duh.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
IRONYtag got a dentist appointment today?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people just don't like to be told to smile. . .
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nobody likes Mondays.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
