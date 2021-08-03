 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   This, folks, is what happens when you try to breathe using your hat instead of your lungs   (freep.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A witness saw him try to retrieve the hat from the water before she stepped away from the window. When she returned in a few minutes, she could no longer see the man.
She contacted the landlord, who then called 911.

Yeah, she watched him drown...
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad, but all i could think of was:
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: A witness saw him try to retrieve the hat from the water before she stepped away from the window. When she returned in a few minutes, she could no longer see the man.
She contacted the landlord, who then called 911.

Yeah, she watched him drown...


There could have been extenuating circumstances.  She could have been recording it on her phone, for example, and how is she supposed to make a call when she's filing a man drowning?  Can't do it.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Redh8t: A witness saw him try to retrieve the hat from the water before she stepped away from the window. When she returned in a few minutes, she could no longer see the man.
She contacted the landlord, who then called 911.

Yeah, she watched him drown...

There could have been extenuating circumstances.  She could have been recording it on her phone, for example, and how is she supposed to make a call when she's filing a man drowning?  Can't do it.


WORLDSTAR HIPHOP!
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did she call the landlord? Did she forget the number for 911?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElFugawz: Sad, but all i could think of was:
[frinkiac.com image 480x360]


Came to post this. Can't believe you beat me to it.

/tips hat
//into lake
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you drown in a neighborhood pond?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it was a pretty fetching hat...

cdn10.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a nice hat
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a pond heavy road, almost every house has a pond.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Ess​a​y+Ln,+Highland+Charter+Twp,+MI+48357/@​42.6940677,-83.6376579,273m/data=!3m1!​1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x882360869dd0e37f:0xa51​13b32fd453903!8m2!3d42.6935936!4d-83.6​401819
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: How do you drown in a neighborhood pond?


By inhaling water? That's my guess.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you told me you were drowning, I would not lend a hand
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Hat
Limit 1
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Why did she call the landlord? Did she forget the number for 911?


By that time the body just needed to be removed.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Why did she call the landlord? Did she forget the number for 911?


Maybe 'call the landlord' meant calling-out to the landlord if she's a tenant in a boarding house?

/wouldn't surprise me if there was a history of animosity here
//and while she didn't kill him she didn't help him
///if there's no legal mandate to help then this isn't a crime
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Why did she call the landlord? Did she forget the number for 911?


This is a nice development and HOA rules forbid having a corpse in your pond.
 
OneFretAway [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story is worthless without a picture of that hat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rocket To Russia: dothemath: How do you drown in a neighborhood pond?

By inhaling water? That's my guess.


That pond looks less dangerous than a glass of water.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: A witness saw him try to retrieve the hat from the water before she stepped away from the window. When she returned in a few minutes, she could no longer see the man.
She contacted the landlord, who then called 911.

Yeah, she watched him drown...


Maybe he was at the very deep end.

Shatner: ''Oh my God!″
Dispatcher: ''What's your problem there, sir?″
Shatner: ''My wife's at the bottom of the pool.″
Dispatcher: ''OK, did you get her out of the pool yet, sir?″
Shatner: ''No, not yet.″
Dispatcher: ''I want you to take her out of the pool right now.″
Shatner: ''She's at the very deep end (unintelligible).″
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Redh8t: A witness saw him try to retrieve the hat from the water before she stepped away from the window. When she returned in a few minutes, she could no longer see the man.
She contacted the landlord, who then called 911.

Yeah, she watched him drown...

There could have been extenuating circumstances.  She could have been recording it on her phone, for example, and how is she supposed to make a call when she's filing a man drowning?  Can't do it.


Maybe watching a man try to retrieve a hat isn't all that interesting for some people and she was just going about her day?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Monkey: Why did she call the landlord? Did she forget the number for 911?


It's 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3.
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Redh8t: A witness saw him try to retrieve the hat from the water before she stepped away from the window. When she returned in a few minutes, she could no longer see the man.
She contacted the landlord, who then called 911.

Yeah, she watched him drown...

Maybe he was at the very deep end.

Shatner: ''Oh my God!″
Dispatcher: ''What's your problem there, sir?″
Shatner: ''My wife's at the bottom of the pool.″
Dispatcher: ''OK, did you get her out of the pool yet, sir?″
Shatner: ''No, not yet.″
Dispatcher: ''I want you to take her out of the pool right now.″
Shatner: ''She's at the very deep end (unintelligible).″


A friend of mine at the time this happened had a cable access TV show where he parodied this, he played Shatner on the phone with 911, but apparently the 911 operator was a trekkie and he kept having to answer banal Star Trek questions in a huff.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Did he win a darwin award?
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: If you told me you were drowning, I would not lend a hand


For years I thought the lyric was "...you were driving I would not lend a hand."

I was like "Man, Phil aint even gonna do his part on this road trip. What a biatch."
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

theresnothinglft: Did he win a darwin award?


If he was 64 then his reproductive status was probably long ago settled.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The victim is hatless.

/I repeat, hatless
//should have done the Safety Dance instead
///going to hell in several different religions
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the original Rodan movie. Tourists are at a volcano, taking pictures. Someone's hat blows into the volcano. A scruffy older man, presumably homeless, offers to get the hat for ¥ ¥ ¥. Then he scrambles down the slope to get the hat, and triggers a mini landslide, awakening Rodan.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: This reminds me of the original Rodan movie. Tourists are at a volcano, taking pictures. Someone's hat blows into the volcano. A scruffy older man, presumably homeless, offers to get the hat for ¥ ¥ ¥. Then he scrambles down the slope to get the hat, and triggers a mini landslide, awakening Rodan.


Yes, this is exactly like that.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rocket To Russia: dothemath: How do you drown in a neighborhood pond?

By inhaling water? That's my guess.

That pond looks less dangerous than a glass of water.


And yet he was supposedly retrieved from 14 feet down, so pretty deceptive I guess.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hot Shots! Adm Benson looses his cap
Youtube GRB-Y1_-Lt0
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What did the hat look like?
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

deadsanta: dothemath: Rocket To Russia: dothemath: How do you drown in a neighborhood pond?

By inhaling water? That's my guess.

That pond looks less dangerous than a glass of water.

And yet he was supposedly retrieved from 14 feet down, so pretty deceptive I guess.


14 feet. Jeez.
I wonder if he saw James Cameron down there.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh Lord... Oh Lord
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Well, it was a pretty fetching hat...

[cdn10.bigcommerce.com image 450x326]


Then it's a double-shane he did such a shiatty job of fetching it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: SpecialSnowFlake: Well, it was a pretty fetching hat...

[cdn10.bigcommerce.com image 450x326]

Then it's a double-shane he did such a shiatty job of fetching it.


Also shame. Though now I'm contemplating getting doubled-up on by two Shanes.
 
special20
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Democrats immediately mandate that all lawn maintenance be conducted in disposable paper hats.
 
Katwang
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It may have been one of those fancy British Princess hats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

special20: Democrats immediately mandate that all lawn maintenance be conducted in disposable biodegradable non-GMO organic range free paper hats.
 
