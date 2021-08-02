 Skip to content
(CNN)   Supreme Court denies Maine church's request to block COVID restrictions, partly on the grounds that no such restrictions actually exist   (cnn.com) divider line
40
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was assured this Supreme Court was ushering in a new theocracy led by the secret Catholic cabal that Barrett blahblahblahblah
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


Have you met humanity recently?
 
shroom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You're telling me a church believes things that aren't true?  The hell you say...
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bangor is a breeding ground of dumb, religious people. If only there were a vaccine...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

physt: Bangor is a breeding ground of dumb, religious people. If only there were a vaccine...


COVID is the vaccine for the MAGA virus.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


They're getting impatient waiting for Armageddon to occur, so they want to hurry it along.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.


When you consider the original context in which the word "meme" was coined, this is remarkably on-brand.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God is in his holy tem ple.
 
Cache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


The majority of church goers are conservative.  Conservative and humanity are mutually exclusive concepts.
 
eKonk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you want to be free of all those pesky restrictions aimed at keeping people alive, I hear there's a vacant little town in Guyana that likes your sort of "church".  Bonus: you don't have to spend the big bucks on Kool Aid, the cheaper-and-just-as-good Flavor Aid will take care of all your desires.

/fark your suicide cult is what I'm saying
//I won't stop you from offing yourself, leave the rest of us out of this
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Conservatives Being Mad About Things They Made Up ThemselvesTM.
 
AFKobel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


Sided with the virus and their coffers, instead of humanity.

It's blatantly obvious why any church would oppose Covid restrictions on capacity, lockdowns, and general public health restrictions:  They need asses in seats in order to rake in the tithing.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If church goers want to see God sooner, let them see God sooner.  As long as they do not take anyone else with them.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

shroom: You're telling me a church believes things that aren't true?  The hell you say...


Hell?
 
jaggspb
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

physt: Bangor is a breeding ground of dumb, religious people. If only there were a vaccine...


I hardly knew her
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The whole scenario from Revelations, both in written and comic book form. is going to require pre-emptive clearance from SCOTUS.  Whore of Babylon and the Seven Seals (including Flipper) are in deep trouble.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


Churches and atheists share a common goal : getting rid of the religious folks.

This virus is great for society. Too bad its not that deadly.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I was assured this Supreme Court was ushering in a new theocracy led by the secret Catholic cabal that Barrett blahblahblahblah


I doubt this case was curated by the Federalist Society.
 
freidog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


Hey, if Jesus can cure lepers and the blind with a snap of his fingers, COVID should be no big deal right?  So why worry?
 
shroom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.

They're getting impatient waiting for Armageddon to occur, so they want to hurry it along.


I've sat in a church before that you could probably call evangelical, but nothing like a megachurch (Wesleyan, if you must know).  I've heard sermons where a pastor, probably in his 70's, preaches with utter glee how he believes Jesus will return to earth (and presumably bring about the end of times) during his lifetime. And then I see people with small children applauding this with great adoration.

And I'm like, do you people understand that you're applauding a belief that the whole world will go up in a ball of hellfire before your own child graduates high school?  Like, do these people get that?  And do they care?  Do they not love their own children?
 
shroom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

freidog: Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.

Hey, if Jesus can cure lepers and the blind with a snap of his fingers, COVID should be no big deal right?  So why worry?


Jesus, maybe.  But it's hard to read Exodus and come away thinking God isn't pro-plague.  So as the son of God, Jesus may be conflicted on the subject.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

physt: Bangor is a breeding ground of dumb, religious people. If only there were a vaccine...


This!  I worked at a summer camp there when I was in college.  Beautiful land, but, the "people" need to be set on fire, buried and forgotten.  Absolute sub-human freaks of nature.
 
1funguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


Every one of them that is reunited with god while members of that church count as a win for that religion.

You really don't want to lose them to the Buddhists or Joel Osteen et al. because they join a different church.

It's like a carnival midway game. Every 20 souls that die on that pastors watch moves him up one prize shelf. I think they need 250,000 to win the rainbo unicorn for their girlfriends.

It's all in the manual "So You Want To Be A Pastor?"
under 'Prizes and Badges'.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

shroom: And I'm like, do you people understand that you're applauding a belief that the whole world will go up in a ball of hellfire before your own child graduates high school?  Like, do these people get that?  And do they care?  Do they not love their own children?


They've been brainwashed into believing that it will be a moment of pain followed by an eternity of jubilant reunion with their master.
They are literally ecstatic over the possibility of being united with their god, and seeing those "other people" punished for failing to accept their "wisdom" and "good news". Their own scripture even says that the wise won't understand it because their god has hardened them to his wisdom. It goes on to say that anyone who denies their prophecies is cursed by god.
Seriously, the anti-philosophers of the period did a great job of covering all the bases necessary to lock in the weak-minded.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Too bad its not that deadly.


six hundred thousand plus is insufficiently deadly for you!?

/the f*ck are you smoking
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems like a good use of his time.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: FLMountainMan: I was assured this Supreme Court was ushering in a new theocracy led by the secret Catholic cabal that Barrett blahblahblahblah

I doubt this case was curated by the Federalist Society.


Ah yes, the Federalist Society, that secret cabal that anyone can join for $25.00 a year.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Had a college buddy in town last weekend.  One of the few people crazier and drunker than I was back then.  Hadn't talked to him in years up until a couple months ago.  Find out he is an evangelical with 6 kids.  Great...

The plan was we were gonna hang out a couple days, go fishing, etc.  But I had to bring up the whole religious thing beforehand, because I am very much not religious, and I know how most of those folks are.  I was as polite as I was able, but I firmly told him I would not be praying with him or going to his vacation church (of course he found a church to go to during his visit).

Yep, that was a problem.  We argued on the phone, I shut him down repeatedly, we ending up just meeting for lunch.  He actually brought his vacation pastor to lunch.  SMFH  I handled pretty well, I thought, but that was an awkward cup of coffee.  I was able to keep it polite (I was stoned)  Geezus.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


They typically side with things made up versus humanity, why not real things for once?
 
Iowan73
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Objective reality has no bearing on any religion.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sign in legal office 'The customer is always right, if they have cash.'
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I was assured this Supreme Court was ushering in a new theocracy led by the secret Catholic cabal that Barrett blahblahblahblah


Hey jackass, you might want to see what party the judge is from who handed down this decision.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: I was assured this Supreme Court was ushering in a new theocracy led by the secret Catholic cabal that Barrett blahblahblahblah


SCOTUS cannot give advisory rulings.  It must decide an actual issue.  If there are no restrictions in place, then there is no issue.  You cannot demand SCOTUS decide if extraterrestrials are valid slaves because no such law exists.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: lolmao500: Too bad its not that deadly.

six hundred thousand plus is insufficiently deadly for you!?

/the f*ck are you smoking


Did you miss the part where theres 8 billion humans on this planet? COVID didnt even slow down population growth rate even with like 10 million dead worldwide.

Since humanity refuses to do something real against climate change, what other option is there? Either a virus wipes out half of humanity or humanity is farked within 100 years.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The so-called Delta variant of the coronavirus and the threat of an unconstitutionally-motivated restriction," hangs over the Calvary Chapel of Bangor, Maine, "like a sword of Damocles," its lawyers argued in the petition.

The classical reference is quite apt given Damocles sat upon a throne surrounded by countless riches, not unlike the spoils of fleecing a bunch of religious nuts of their money.

The larger issue is lawyers know full well they can't sue without being able to show harm.  They certainly would have known this lawsuit would go nowhere all the while billing enough to buy a bigger boat.
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The so-called Delta variant of the coronavirus and the threat of an unconstitutionally-motivated restriction," hangs over the Calvary Chapel of Bangor, Maine, "like a sword of Damocles," its lawyers argued in the petition.

Hey knuckle-dragging, mouth-breathing, schitt-eating, gibbering morans, the rights of the individual in respect of his liberty may at times, under the pressure of great, dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand. In other words, during a pandemic some restrictions to your personal freedom are Constitutional.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: physt: Bangor is a breeding ground of dumb, religious people. If only there were a vaccine...

This!  I worked at a summer camp there when I was in college.  Beautiful land, but, the "people" need to be set on fire, buried and forgotten.  Absolute sub-human freaks of nature.


The fire part is key, otherwise the blood of the Old Ones will allow them to regenerate
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"HELP ME FIGHT THE INJUSTICE - AGAINST ME - THAT EXISTS ONLY IN MY FEVERISH DREAMS!!!
Oh, how I long to be persecuted...."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the majority of churches have sided with the virus instead of humanity.  I am not surprised, just disappointed.


Depends on the church.  Mine requires you show the priest your CDC vaccination card if you want to be maskless.  Otherwise, you wear a mask.  Every one at the services I've been to is vaxed.  Last Sunday, he wore a mask during Communion, and welcomed us to if we wished.  Plus, plenty of social distancing anyway.  (We're not a big congregation).  I've been very pleased with their reaction; shut down for over a year, and reopened to in-person services back in June.  I can certainly see why people are distrustful of a lot of those jackass charlatans, though.  A lot of us would prefer you don't lump us in with them.
 
