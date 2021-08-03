 Skip to content
The CDC has added 16 destinations to its list of "very high" risk for COVID-19, although for some reason "the United States" is not included on it
14
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably because nobody wants to go to the US because everyone already knows it's covered in plague.  We've seen The Stand.  We know what's up.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooof.....Greece and Malta made that list.  They were some of the first EU nations to reopen, too.  I guess their vaccination rates aren't good?
 
Joe Satin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thought I'd get in here before USA sucks, but I'm too late.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could it possibly be because the CDC is a US agency and most people traveling in the US are already here? Im pretty sure that has something to do with it.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ummm. The usvi is on the list?

How does usvi make the list but puerto Rico doesn't? Or the bvi?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's because the CDC is a US agency, subby. They advise Americans, not other countries. Other countries have their own agencies that advise their people on travel. Or are you one of those people that also thinks the entire planet has the same laws and follows the same constitution as the US.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or you know, maybe include like Farking Florida.  I mean it was a plague before this.

/can't convince me that Florida Man syndrome isn't contagious
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CDC version of
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamatari
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The US is just assumed on a list like that.

/That's not actually what the list is for
//The CDC has separate lists for states
///Travel at your own risk
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The following 16 destinations moved to the CDC's "Level 4: Covid-19 Very High" category on August 2:
..-- Kazakhstan

My dreams of wearing a fluorescent green mankini on the beach of Aktau have been shattered. Noooo
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I am going to Tanzania in the fall and I noticed there are only two African countries on the high-risk list. I find that interesting. I wonder why there isn't more contagion there?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby as your reward to reading the article, we've arranged for a trip to the U.S.Virgin Islands for a keel-hauling party where you will be made available to clean barnacles off any boat longer than 50 feet.

How did the Isle of Man get on the list?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Threaten to send all the excess vaccines to Lesotho immediately, then actually do it.

My mom doesn't want her shots, I try and try and try to get her vaxxed.

Someone else has a mom in Lesotho who would want it.
 
