(Law and Crime)   FBI agent asked young female staffers for pics so he could post them on social media sites to entice sexual predators. But he forgot to document what web sites he placed the pics on, and he told the staff not to tell anyone. Sounds legit   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
These idiots couldn't find terrorists if they broke into congress and murdered the capitol police.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they have underage staffers at the FBI?  If not, that doesn't sound like it would work as advertised.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.


You mean the J. Edgar Hoover who was using the FBI to run covert spying and incarceration raids on all his political opponents?  The one who officially labeled Martin Luther King, Jr as an enemy of the state and used secretly recorded tapes to try and drag him through the mud?  That's the FBI director you think was trustworthy?

That....actually explains a few things.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Do they have underage staffers at the FBI?  If not, that doesn't sound like it would work as advertised.


I was not aware that I could go up to my co-workers and say "Hey, can you come into the supply room with me for a minute. I need to take some nudie pictures of you. You know, for my homework."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.


You mean the guy who said Mafia, there's  no such thing. Now let's  go look for commies under your bed.
The guy who was  sure MLK Jr and the Civil rights movement were communist agitators

That guy?

The guy who liked to wear dresses(allegedly) NTTIAWT(fun fact when the book was released that said he was a cross dresser the MSM focused on that ignoring all the trampling on civil rights J. Edger had the FBI do)
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Alphax: Do they have underage staffers at the FBI?  If not, that doesn't sound like it would work as advertised.


I think it was using young looking staff
I also get a strong hint of trying not to admit it was interns but that could be me projecting
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's actually what they do every day, when they have sex with prostitutes, so they can arrest these purveyors of immorality.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.


I hope you're being facetious.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I give credit this time. I laughed at the fecking comment. Not sure he intended it as comedy of course, but it worked
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.

You mean the J. Edgar Hoover who was using the FBI to run covert spying and incarceration raids on all his political opponents?  The one who officially labeled Martin Luther King, Jr as an enemy of the state and used secretly recorded tapes to try and drag him through the mud?  That's the FBI director you think was trustworthy?

That....actually explains a few things.


Maybe it was the Hoover who owned one of the biggest collections of amateur porn accumulated as kompromat but actually just jerkoff material for the incredible perv
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"FBI Lady, why'd you have to go off and die...?"
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I give credit this time. I laughed at the fecking comment. Not sure he intended it as comedy of course, but it worked


Thank-you for not quoting him. That dude is annoying but I have to admit he gets a boatload of suckers every time. They just can't resist that sweet, sweet bait.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deviate from the tried and true in a beaurocracy and your creativity is always punished.  Should have stuck with the script.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmm. Sounds like he did catch a predator.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: just jerkoff material for the incredible perv


Well, I have the name for my new album.  Thanks.  I'm off to the studio.
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disgusting, we must protect pedophiles! Smh
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude definitely wore a Female Body Inspector tshirt everyday in HS.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's the FBI man...

Relax

Cops can't lie.  It's the LAW!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Do they have underage staffers at the FBI?  If not, that doesn't sound like it would work as advertised.


There's no way they'd have pictures of themselves in high school.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barfmaker: Gubbo: I give credit this time. I laughed at the fecking comment. Not sure he intended it as comedy of course, but it worked

Thank-you for not quoting him. That dude is annoying but I have to admit he gets a boatload of suckers every time. They just can't resist that sweet, sweet bait.


It isn't that. Nobody falls for his stuff. Nobody is that stupid, even here.

It's an expression of displeasure.
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yupperz, that's one way ta get your Grove on at work......!!!!!
 
sdd2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: Gubbo: I give credit this time. I laughed at the fecking comment. Not sure he intended it as comedy of course, but it worked

Thank-you for not quoting him. That dude is annoying but I have to admit he gets a boatload of suckers every time. They just can't resist that sweet, sweet bait.


Yes he does a good job of baiting things, one could almost say he is a master at it.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.

You mean the J. Edgar Hoover who was using the FBI to run covert spying and incarceration raids on all his political opponents?  The one who officially labeled Martin Luther King, Jr as an enemy of the state and used secretly recorded tapes to try and drag him through the mud?  That's the FBI director you think was trustworthy?

That....actually explains a few things.



That's the joke.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Alphax: Do they have underage staffers at the FBI?  If not, that doesn't sound like it would work as advertised.

I was not aware that I could go up to my co-workers and say "Hey, can you come into the supply room with me for a minute. I need to take some nudie pictures of you. You know, for my homework."


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Future probable situation:  Said FBI staffer goes on date with some guy she never met before.  Guy says, "You know, you really look familiar for some reason."
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 473x480]


Yummy who is that
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Future probable situation:  Said FBI staffer goes on date with some guy she never met before.  Guy says, "You know, you really look familiar for some reason."


Yes, but given the nature of the proliferation of photos on the Internet, I fully expect that any provided photos would have long since left any sort of investigave control.  If they were ever used in some kind of operation to start with.  Which I believe is the point in this, right?  The senior FBI man asking was not looking to use them in an investigation at all.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.


If you can't trust a man in a dress, who can you trust?
 
angryjd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yawn. Move on.
 
powhound
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

browneye: feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.

I hope you're being facetious.


First he was a nurse. Then a cop. Now he's 007. There is no time in his life for facetiousness.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So subby is implying that the agent is just collecting the pictures for his spankbank, but isn't that one of the best case scenarios?  I think I would rather have my picture used in private by a pervert than have it plastered all over the internet as a child prostitute.

/still deserves punishment for option 1
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This thread is worthless widout pitchers
 
sdd2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

powhound: browneye: feckingmorons: Remember when you could trust the FBI? Then J., Edgar Hoover died.

I hope you're being facetious.

First he was a nurse. Then a cop. Now he's 007. There is no time in his life for facetiousness.


You left out his time as coffin maker, lawyer, librarian, hot air balloon pilot and the time he needs to spend with his Canadian girlfriend.
 
