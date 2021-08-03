 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   'Leet investors might not use Reddit threads to decide on stonks like Gamestop or open up Robinhood accounts, but in the end they really don't behave that much more intelligently than those who do   (npr.org) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Sovereign wealth fund, Stock, Pension fund, Daniel Kahneman, Investment, Economics, Finance, type of investor  
•       •       •

282 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 10:35 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, and you know what else?  If you switch bottles, elite wine snobs cant tell the difference between box wine and a fine vintage!

It's like the farking world is nothing but smoke and mirrors.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think that people should do their own due diligence and determine what level of risk they are willing to take on. They shouldn't listen to people on the internet whose goal is to pass the bag to someone else to hold.

If you're in it for the long haul, like I am, then you'd know that DOGE is an incredible opportunity and that it's prices are at some of the lowest its been since the run up. You'd definitely already be invested and nodding your head, not like some person who only listened to others on what to buy. There is so much upside here, so this buying opportunity is really the best time to load up. I don't need to tell you that, though.
 
Flumple
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Clearly Facebook serves up the same news stories to me in Australia as it does to people around the world on Fark too... Reliably end up with stories that Facebook posted being reposted to Fark in short order nowdays. I don't submit so not too worked up, but, people that do submit... Maybe consider not reposting mass Facebook posted stories, unless, you want to
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sez you subby. But you is wrong! My stonk portfolio went up by $3.68 last week. Ha!
:)
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I think that people should do their own due diligence and determine what level of risk they are willing to take on. They shouldn't listen to people on the internet whose goal is to pass the bag to someone else to hold.

If you're in it for the long haul, like I am, then you'd know that DOGE is an incredible opportunity and that it's prices are at some of the lowest its been since the run up. You'd definitely already be invested and nodding your head, not like some person who only listened to others on what to buy. There is so much upside here, so this buying opportunity is really the best time to load up. I don't need to tell you that, though.


Much noble, so respect. Wow.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Burn your cash for heating fuel. I hear that's what all the smart guys are doing these days.
 
keldaria
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Sez you subby. But you is wrong! My stonk portfolio went up by $3.68 last week. Ha!
:)


That's a pretty sizable increase on the $4.20 you had invested. What are you going to spend your gains on?
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I think that people should do their own due diligence and determine what level of risk they are willing to take on. They shouldn't listen to people on the internet whose goal is to pass the bag to someone else to hold.

If you're in it for the long haul, like I am, then you'd know that DOGE is an incredible opportunity and that it's prices are at some of the lowest its been since the run up. You'd definitely already be invested and nodding your head, not like some person who only listened to others on what to buy. There is so much upside here, so this buying opportunity is really the best time to load up. I don't need to tell you that, though.


You gonna drive those lambos on the moon!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I think that people should do their own due diligence and determine what level of risk they are willing to take on. They shouldn't listen to people on the internet whose goal is to pass the bag to someone else to hold.

If you're in it for the long haul, like I am, then you'd know that DOGE is an incredible opportunity and that it's prices are at some of the lowest its been since the run up. You'd definitely already be invested and nodding your head, not like some person who only listened to others on what to buy. There is so much upside here, so this buying opportunity is really the best time to load up. I don't need to tell you that, though.

You gonna drive those lambos on the moon!


There ain't a damned thing my wife's boyfriend is going to do about it either!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Burn your cash for heating fuel. I hear that's what all the smart guys are doing these days.


It's the hot new trend.

And when you run out of cash to burn, it's cool, too.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, and you know what else?  If you switch bottles, elite wine snobs cant tell the difference between box wine and a fine vintage!

It's like the farking world is nothing but smoke and mirrors.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
DiggidyDan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Or, you know, they are required to sell for risk management or compelled to rebalance.  Funny thing about professional investors. . . they are required to follow different rules and strategies compared to your average schlub punching in 100 dollar orders on RobinHood. A lot of times, management of risk is much more important than further potential upside to their clients or institutional funds they are managing.

This is actually one reason why individual investors who actually know what they are doing sometimes can have an "edge" over the "elites" in the game. Individuals can just identify quality companies and just hold onto them indefinitely.  This is actually a very good strategy for success in the stock market. Basically, concentrating on making excellent initial decisions in your purchases/holdings with the goal of never having to sell. This eliminates almost half of the failure points of the game/puzzle.  (Of course if you make a bad initial decision, it is best to try to sell as soon as possible and limit losses).  Theoretically, if you earn dividends from enough holdings, you might never have to sell a lot of them.

The vast majority of people, however, lack the ability to do this. Those people should just auto-buy index funds consistently in their tax-advantaged accounts, auto-rebalance, and forget they own them until it is time to retire or they need the cash.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I think that people should do their own due diligence and determine what level of risk they are willing to take on. They shouldn't listen to people on the internet whose goal is to pass the bag to someone else to hold.

If you're in it for the long haul, like I am, then you'd know that DOGE is an incredible opportunity and that it's prices are at some of the lowest its been since the run up. You'd definitely already be invested and nodding your head, not like some person who only listened to others on what to buy. There is so much upside here, so this buying opportunity is really the best time to load up. I don't need to tell you that, though.


I lost a hundred or so on Doge but sold when it started dropping. Then set a limit buy when it hit $.14 and have recouped the loss.

I wish I'd bought more Robinhood stock when they went public. On just 2 shares I'm up $30.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Robinfro: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I think that people should do their own due diligence and determine what level of risk they are willing to take on. They shouldn't listen to people on the internet whose goal is to pass the bag to someone else to hold.

If you're in it for the long haul, like I am, then you'd know that DOGE is an incredible opportunity and that it's prices are at some of the lowest its been since the run up. You'd definitely already be invested and nodding your head, not like some person who only listened to others on what to buy. There is so much upside here, so this buying opportunity is really the best time to load up. I don't need to tell you that, though.

I lost a hundred or so on Doge but sold when it started dropping. Then set a limit buy when it hit $.14 and have recouped the loss.

I wish I'd bought more Robinhood stock when they went public. On just 2 shares I'm up $30.


How do you manage your obviously large portfolio?

I feel like you should look into hiring someone full time to offload the actual buying and selling with those kinds of trading volumes.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, and you know what else?  If you switch bottles, elite wine snobs cant tell the difference between box wine and a fine vintage!

It's like the farking world is nothing but smoke and mirrors.


When you hit your nose on a door, you know the world is more that just smoke and mirrors. You also learn about time dilation.
:)
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 minute ago  
20 years ago I bought a LOT of Apple at $6.
It's split/split/split and holy shiat I'm rich!
Short term investors are fools.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's just legal gambling, all of it.

Buy a ticket once in a while, enjoy yourself. Or don't if you're not into it. I'm a bit uncomfortable with it being part of the standard retirement plan but I'm lucky enough to have a pension too.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.