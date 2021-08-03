 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   More proof of the cocaine-ity of the 1980s   (jalopnik.com)
    Vintage, Alcoholic beverage, Drunk driving, Alcoholism, Alcohol intoxication, Intoxication, Ethanol, drunk driving, Alcohol abuse  
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More proof that the Times has always published shiatty takes and it's not a recent phenomenon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DMV Reconsidering 'One For the Road' Driver Relaxation Campaign
 
asciibaron
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
MADD wants zero point zero BAC.  i have and will continue to drive around with at least a zero point zero eight, the legal limit of impairment.  the difference is knowing when one is too drunk to drive. 

i think distracted driving is far more a problem than drunk driving.  they have no impairment excuse when they kill someone, only the defense of being selfish and self absorbed.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A guy came into the ED where I work the other day.  He'd been in a car accident, single vehicle, and he admitted he'd drunk a bottle of wine that morning.

I know this is Fark and liquid breakfasts, lunches, and dinners may be a thing.  But honestly, how sad, pointless and stupid is your life that you start your Monday mornings by getting drunk and then heading out your door?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Also every racist thing they publish by Bret Stephens today.   NYT is trash.  Always has been.  Along with their hot takes praising Hitler prior to WWII.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i was a functional and often near unable to function drunk during the late 70's, the 80's and beyond. DUI was a lifestyle. never had a accident, a ticket or a problem. truly an idiot. i regret what i did and i am remorseful for being such an ass. if i were to live my life over i'd never get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, he was driving a Ford Escort.  Doubly safe if it was the diesel version.   Any kid out on her tricycle at 2 am could outrun a diesel Escort.

Drove a diesel escort.  Instead of a speedometer it had a calendar.  Hey, tip the waitress.  I'm on Youtube.
Diesel Chevette was even worse.
 
Fissile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was in college back in 1984 and I was a founding member of DAMM  (Drunks Against Mad Mothers).
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And people think clickbait is a new thing.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It was very accepted back then if you lived in a rural area.  It wasn't a big deal at all.  Not until the late 80s/early 90s did the crackdown start.  I was often the designated drunken driver.  I was an expert at it, never got popped.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i have and will continue to drive around with at least a zero point zero eight


"At least". Because you don't want to drive with a dangerously low blood alcohol level

asciibaron: the difference is knowing when one is too drunk to drive.


Because drinking gives you good judgment
 
padraig
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we've all had that one friend who argued ad nauseum that he was a safer driver while drunk/speeding, because he was overcompensating and being far more cautious than required
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I drive better when I've had a few drinks.  Better, faster, closer to other objects.  It slows my reaction time to only half that of the average driver.  The one problem I have is that it ramps up my road rage to about an 8 on the 0-to-Mel Gibson scale.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: MADD wants zero point zero BAC.  i have and will continue to drive around with at least a zero point zero eight, the legal limit of impairment.  the difference is knowing when one is too drunk to drive. 

i think distracted driving is far more a problem than drunk driving.  they have no impairment excuse when they kill someone, only the defense of being selfish and self absorbed.


Better make sure your state doesn't have "Per Se" laws. In Pa, you can be found guilty of DUI even if your bac is blow .08. All the cop has to do is testify that you had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady gait, and smelled of alcohol. I don't know how often they prosecute them but the law is on the books. Learned that in drunk school.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: It was very accepted back then if you lived in a rural area.  It wasn't a big deal at all.  Not until the late 80s/early 90s did the crackdown start.  I was often the designated drunken driver.  I was an expert at it, never got popped.


Yep,I can remember the local cop pulling me over. He took my keys and gave me a ride home. I had to pick the keys up at the station in the morning.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: MADD wants zero point zero BAC.  i have and will continue to drive around with at least a zero point zero eight, the legal limit of impairment.  the difference is knowing when one is too drunk to drive. 

i think distracted driving is far more a problem than drunk driving.  they have no impairment excuse when they kill someone, only the defense of being selfish and self absorbed.


When you choose to have drinks, you do not have an "impairment excuse". You're the one that decided to drink and then drive, which is selfish and self absorbed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: MADD wants zero point zero BAC.  i have and will continue to drive around with at least a zero point zero eight, the legal limit of impairment.  the difference is knowing when one is too drunk to drive. 

i think distracted driving is far more a problem than drunk driving.  they have no impairment excuse when they kill someone, only the defense of being selfish and self absorbed.


Way to tell the public that you are part of the problem. Stay home and drink, you farking tool.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: It was very accepted back then if you lived in a rural area.  It wasn't a big deal at all.  Not until the late 80s/early 90s did the crackdown start.  I was often the designated drunken driver.  I was an expert at it, never got popped.


Texas used to have a law mandating an ice cold beer sitting on the console.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"If you've had too much to drink, the best thing to do is get in the car and drive it off."

That was our motto in the late 70's - early 80's. I'm glad/lucky to have lived thru it, otherwise I wouldn't have this crushing regret every time I recall those days.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I love the fact that there are blogs in the world who will publish work by "journalists" that consists of finding 40-year-old editorials and staging a line-by-line takedown of them. I think I'll find something from the '70s arguing in favor of disco and roast that writer alive. Well, he's probably dead, but I'll roast him. He'll never write anything that stupid again after I'm finished.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ less than a minute ago  

asciibaron: MADD wants zero point zero BAC.  i have and will continue to drive around with at least a zero point zero eight, the legal limit of impairment.  the difference is knowing when one is too drunk to drive. 

i think distracted driving is far more a problem than drunk driving.  they have no impairment excuse when they kill someone, only the defense of being selfish and self absorbed.


What they need to focus on is instead of lowering it to 0.0, making driving while above .15 a felony. Motor Trend I think did a piece on it a while back, and while .08 you start to see the effects on accidents, it really tics up when you get above .15. If your that shiatfaced, you are far more likely to cause a serious accident.
 
