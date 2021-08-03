 Skip to content
(CTV News)   John Cleese asks for a place to stay in Huntsville Ontario after an "airbnb mishap" - gets bad Monty Python quote responses and lodging offers from cross-dressing mounties   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Silly, Fawlty Towers, Apartment, Renting, famous actor John Cleese, Film, John Cleese, Monty Python, Airbnb mishap  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would've jumped at a Castle Anthrax offer
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I would've jumped at a Castle Anthrax offer


He would have been in great peril.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: johnny_vegas: I would've jumped at a Castle Anthrax offer

He would have been in great peril.


Oh come on...let him have just a little bit of peril...
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have gone to Lunenburg, Nova Scotia
c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would let him stay at my place. For breakfast we could have spam, spam, spam, eggs and spam...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That other BnB was a silly place...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: I would let him stay at my place. For breakfast we could have spam, spam, spam, eggs and spam...


At first glance, I misread 'spam' as 'sperm'

/I was impressed
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I would've jumped at a Castle Anthrax offer


It's only a model
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: I would've jumped at a Castle Anthrax offer


Fark user imageView Full Size
"It's only a model"
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punkwrestler: I would let him stay at my place. For breakfast we could have spam, spam, spam, eggs and spam...


Followed by a single mint...it's only wafer thin.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it's a disaster getting hold of a traveling celebrity when you have legitimate and immediate business.  Every agent, publicist, and film company makes sure of that.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one recommended Fawlty Towers?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kept on tryin....&.......Why not???
If something is worth it just keep on trying.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Go get en John, get em!!!!!
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it Transgendered Lumberjacks subby?
 
Hawk24 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Que?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in Ontario, eh?  Maybe inundate him with Letterkenny references instead.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is an egregious lack of Fawlty Towers references here.
 
B53
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about that lake inhabited by strange women distributing swords?
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kb7rky: UberDave: johnny_vegas: I would've jumped at a Castle Anthrax offer

He would have been in great peril.

Oh come on...let him have just a little bit of peril...


Look, it's his duty as a knight to face as much peril as he can.

And he could stay a *bit* longer...

/Though Cleese's line was "No, it's unhealthy."
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He is always getting into these real estate mix-ups, isn't he?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I can't wait to stay in real hotels again, I hate Airbnb. It is driving up the cost of housing, both to own and rent, while simultaneously killing professional hotel jobs with benefits to be replaced with fewer jobs with no benefits or stability.

/gets back to work on these reports for my rental management company's Airbnb units
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
John Cleese "I'm Eccentric"
Youtube rYpsdBJlBcU
 
JolobinSmokin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel for him.  Stayed in an Airbnb in Galveston, TX this weekend that was so bad, we left and went to the Hotel Galvez without a refund.  So, I basically paid for two places.

It stunk like sea water, mildew and pool water, the A/C wouldn't get below 74.

And I've never seen so many people at a swimming pool with a two piece bathing suit and a giant belly with an insulin pump.  And these weren't juvenile type 1 people.

The Victorian was the name of the place. Run far and wide from there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Palin: "Did you want to come around to my place?"
Cleese: "er, yeah sure."
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is one of his five ex-wives conning John into staying at an airbnb?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: There is an egregious lack of Fawlty Towers references here.


No.  The duck's off.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In Ontario, he could wear women's clothing and hang around in bars.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just don't mention the war
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There was a story written by a farker not too long ago in which he was at a baseball game and Bill Murray sits down next to him.

Bill Murray says to him..."Don't mention SNL or quote me from any of my movies and we'll get along just fine"


Cause you know the minute John Cleese walks into your house, the first thing are going to be the million and one Python quotes....
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: There was a story written by a farker not too long ago in which he was at a baseball game and Bill Murray sits down next to him.

Bill Murray says to him..."Don't mention SNL or quote me from any of my movies and we'll get along just fine"


Is is bad my first instinct would be to quote something from a movie he was not in, but act like it was quoting him, to see if it makes him think I mistook him for some other celebrity?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Is is bad my first instinct would be to quote something from a movie he was not in, but act like it was quoting him, to see if it makes him think I mistook him for some other celebrity?


No. I wouldn't piss off Bill Murray, I heard that he has quite the temper. Same with Dan Ackroyd. Yeah best to let sleeping dogs sleep.

If I met Bill, or Dan, I would simply say, I've enjoyed your work through the years, and thanks for making me laugh" and then move on to a different subject if they decided to still talk to me.
 
Lillya
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: punkwrestler: I would let him stay at my place. For breakfast we could have spam, spam, spam, eggs and spam...

At first glance, I misread 'spam' as 'sperm'

/I was impressed


Every spam is sacred
 
Oneiros
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Just don't mention the war


At least he didn't panic
The Builders - Fawlty Towers Season1 Episode2/6
Youtube CQqKfGPFmIs
 
Stantz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: If I met Bill, or Dan, I would simply say, I've enjoyed your work through the years, and thanks for making me laugh" and then move on to a different subject if they decided to still talk to me.


CSB: I once met Jeanette Strong, and was immediately starstruck, but at no point was I tempted to shout 'fandabidozie' at her. It's the same with any celebrity who is known for a saying or catchphrase. There is nothing big, clever or New about repeating back to them something they are more than likely sick to the back teeth of hearing. I've met a few well-known celebs in my time and it's more respectful to treat them like a human instead of a character.

Unless you're meeting Jason Nesmith. he loves that crap.
 
treesloth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xanadian: He's in Ontario, eh?  Maybe inundate him with Letterkenny references instead.


Mmmm... Bonnie McMurray...
 
MarshHawk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
¿Que?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: steklo: There was a story written by a farker not too long ago in which he was at a baseball game and Bill Murray sits down next to him.

Bill Murray says to him..."Don't mention SNL or quote me from any of my movies and we'll get along just fine"

Is is bad my first instinct would be to quote something from a movie he was not in, but act like it was quoting him, to see if it makes him think I mistook him for some other celebrity?


"But I'm a big Star Trek fan, can I quote your lines from there?"
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: There was a story written by a farker not too long ago in which he was at a baseball game and Bill Murray sits down next to him.

Bill Murray says to him..."Don't mention SNL or quote me from any of my movies and we'll get along just fine"


Cause you know the minute John Cleese walks into your house, the first thing are going to be the million and one Python quotes....


This. I'd bet the first person to approach him would like a normal person and offer a nice place to stay would've had a wonderful experience having him visit a while.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My nipples explode with delight.
 
treesloth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MarshHawk: ¿Que?


Fetchez le vache!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Stantz: CSB: I once met Jeanette Strong,


I've rubbed elbows with some celebrities in my past. I'm not going to drop names...and I've always say things like "it's nice to meet you, how are you doing this evening?" I don't go into their long list of hits, movies, etc...


My uncle a HUGE Beatle fan was waling near the Dakoda and saw John and Yoko walking towards him from the other direction in the late 70's. My uncle also a guitarist was very much influenced by John...he tried thinking of what to say to them...stumbling for the words...finally meeting his biggest hero...

As they got closer, my uncle decided at the very last second, NOT to say anything and just did a quick wave hi.
John did wave back...

then there's this story...

CSB

Florence Italy, Circa 1987

Stationed in the army in Italy, I had a root canal done by the post dentist. He gave me some heavy pain meds, told me to take it easy and not do anything strenuous. So I went back to my barracks, and took a nap.

A few hours later my buddy shows up, wakes me up and shows me tickets to see Bruce Hornsby with Huey Lewis in Florence.

I told him I was in no condition to be going to a concert but he talked me into it because I was the only one he knew with a car.

So we go all the way into Florence (1 hour drive) and the place they are playing at is in a gymnasium. We get some beers and find some bleacher seats way up high over the stage.

The beers kick in, the pain meds kick in and I can see the stage below us.

I recognize the bass player and drummer from Huey Lewis and we yell down to them.

"Hey, we're American! We speak English" We waived and they wave back. They come right under us and started talking to us.

I reach over the railing to hear them better and as they are talking, a long string of drool leaves my mouth in slow motion.

It lands right on the drummer's head. I was so embarrassed.

"What the fark dude!" He yells....

I tried explaining that I had just had root canal and was under heavy sedation. But he didn't want to hear it and kept cursing at us.

Oh well....
 
GameSprocket
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Boojum2k: sjmcc13: steklo: There was a story written by a farker not too long ago in which he was at a baseball game and Bill Murray sits down next to him.

Bill Murray says to him..."Don't mention SNL or quote me from any of my movies and we'll get along just fine"

Is is bad my first instinct would be to quote something from a movie he was not in, but act like it was quoting him, to see if it makes him think I mistook him for some other celebrity?

"But I'm a big Star Trek fan, can I quote your lines from there?"


You could try quoting Jim Belushi lines at him, but I don't know of any.
 
Mole Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: There was a story written by a farker not too long ago in which he was at a baseball game and Bill Murray sits down next to him.

Bill Murray says to him..."Don't mention SNL or quote me from any of my movies and we'll get along just fine"


Cause you know the minute John Cleese walks into your house, the first thing are going to be the million and one Python quotes....


I would be asking questons about his apperance on Dr Who
 
