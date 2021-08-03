 Skip to content
 
(Phys Org2)   "We are living through a piece of history. Even though what we've heard is alarming, we can find optimism. Thank you for coming to my TED talk"   (phys.org) divider line
20
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the Ark is a radio for talking to God.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You should always see every funeral as now knowing how that particular situation was going to end. And if it's a loved one. On the upside, that only happens once. Unless you're remarry or something or have a fark ton of extended family/kids
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, climate emergency gonna be way worse.

/haha! optimism, PWNd!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he take LSD before his ted talk?
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that apocalypse.

At first I thought they meant the other apocalypse.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not worried about the short-term stupid (COVID-19). I'm worried about the long-term stupid (Climate change).
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ten years ago I posted "May you live in interesting times" on someone's Facebook wall and I'd like to take that back now, please.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When things go smoothly, evolution doesn't happen."

Coronavirus: Yeah, no shiat, thanks for leaving that door open!
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maturin: I'm not worried about the short-term stupid (COVID-19). I'm worried about the long-term stupid (Climate change).


The long-term stupid (the environment) is going to make future pandemics more likely.  And we'll be very lucky if that new short-term stupid has a fatality rate as low as what we've seen with COVID (1-2%).
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is a piece of history. Why can't I live through a piece of history filled with more casual sex and less deaths?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maturin: I'm not worried about the short-term stupid (COVID-19). I'm worried about the long-term stupid (Climate change).


you should demand an end to wind farm construction.  they are negatively impacting wind patterns.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Optimism is overrated. Optimism is hoping things will magically get better That's not what is needed. We need enough people angry enough to finally want to fix things.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's important to be able to do the right thing relentlessly even when you think it probably won't succeed.  We need commitment more than faith.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Everything is a piece of history. Why can't I live through a piece of history filled with more casual sex and less deaths?


Cuz that always tends to get rapey see history
 
pacified
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm just buying a F350 and rolling coal until we all die
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Optimism is overrated. Optimism is hoping things will magically get better That's not what is needed. We need enough people angry enough to finally want to fix things.


solid. yep.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

pacified: I'm just buying a F350 and rolling coal until we all die


That's exactly what a fart would say
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
theaudience - Pessimist Is Never Disappointed
Youtube E0cuGn0F_-s
SbOG_B2mWkU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-N_g​w​jR5lI
 
lurkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: pacified: I'm just buying a F350 and rolling coal until we all die

That's exactly what a fart would say

.

Finally, fartspeak decoded!
Hail the one true Fart Whisperer!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lurkey: waxbeans: pacified: I'm just buying a F350 and rolling coal until we all die

That's exactly what a fart would say.

Finally, fartspeak decoded!
Hail the one true Fart Whisperer!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
