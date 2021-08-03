 Skip to content
(CBS New York)   An aircraft has hit the World Trade Center. This is not a repeat from 9/11   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are you allowed to fly drones in the middle of New York City? That seems ... unsafe. Even for Texans.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's it!  Time to invade Texas!
 
groverpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never forget 8/3!
 
rummonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Are you allowed to fly drones in the middle of New York City? That seems ... unsafe. Even for Texans.


You are talking about a state that allows nursing homes and elementary schools to be built right next to fertilizer factories with no oversight whatsoever.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cory Lidle also unavailable for questioning.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that's farking great. What emotion are we going to declare perpetual war on this time?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xanadian: that's it!  Time to invade Texas!


No, you're mistaken.  He's from Texas...so we invade Mexico.  "Mister Senor Mexican President...TEAR DOWN THIS WALL!"
 
powhound
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Credit for saving the taxpayers money for the po-po to hunt the guy down. Still a dumbass though.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Invade Texas and take their oil!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Way too long - could someone summarize the article for me?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Some butthole got his drone stuck in a tree.

Fire department! Brilliant!

Fark user imageView Full Size



old pics are the best pics

/yes, the zoo is a no fly zone
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Never underestimate a Texan and their responsibility with personal freedom. I say we banish them from the union. Their governor is a spineless puppet,  Ted Cruz is full of shiatsu and Jerry Jones is a communist.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In 3 months:

The military invasion of Texas hit a snag today when u s forces became bogged down in I 35 south of Dallas.  Commanders attempted to break the jam by diverting half the armored column to Bucees and the other half to Love's truck stop where they will hope traffic will eventually let up.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Rechargeable batteries can't melt steel beams.
 
booger42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pull it

/too soon?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Evacuate the pentagram
 
quasimike
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay...now the terrorists are just phoning it in.
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Pocket Ninja: Are you allowed to fly drones in the middle of New York City? That seems ... unsafe. Even for Texans.

You are talking about a state that allows nursing homes and elementary schools to be built right next to fertilizer factories with no oversight whatsoever.


"Trouble brewing."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's nice to know if we would ever need to start a war with Texas, we could take out their power grid with relative ease.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Evacuate the pentagram


Talk about coincidence.

https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/lo​c​al/breaking-pentagon-on-lockdown-after​-shots-are-fired-near-metro-station/27​58072/
 
gbv23
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Rechargeable batteries can't melt steel beams.


Goddammit.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NPS had to put up these signs in Yellowstone after some idiot crashed his drone into Grand Prismatic Spring.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Said idiot got a $3K fine.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, that's farking great. What emotion are we going to declare perpetual war on this time?


The War on Chagrin has a nice ring to it and seems appropriate to the situation.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Drone"
Dr-ONE

Q is the 17th letter of the alphabet.

Add the ONE from "drone" to 17 and you get 18. Now subtract 18 from 9/11. Nine minus one is eight and eleven minus eight is three.

9 / 11
-1     8
--------
8 /  3

Don't you people see?!?!?! 8/3 was an inside job. Trump reinstalled in 8+3 = 11 more days!!!! MAGA!

/Study it out
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image 594x452]


It wouldn't be as interesting, you would think.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

InfoFreako: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Well, that's farking great. What emotion are we going to declare perpetual war on this time?

The War on Chagrin has a nice ring to it and seems appropriate to the situation.


It would go well with the police action on Indecisiveness.
 
