(Connecticut Post) New record holder for 'largest mouth gape' confirmed by Guinness. Unclear if that page in the record book is before or after the one for that guy with the .cx domain name (ctpost.com)
22
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaaaah!!!!

s.hdnux.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too easy...
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at me maw.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she must have dates 5 nights a week
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 275x184]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Approves
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who I just saw with a bigger mouth...

https://www.facebook.com/thedailyshow​/​videos/1437941959894570/
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Amateurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Too easy...


Yeah, I just can't do it, either.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So that's what the singer from 4Non Blondes has been up to
 
perigee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Deceased Farker BuFu was way better...

/ on mobile, so no pic.
 
Bin_jammin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
.cx picture? Uh... wrong end....
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuartp9
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
weirduniverse.netView Full Size
 
