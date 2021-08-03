 Skip to content
Police officer responds to noise complaint ...by playing with the band
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was this part of a Sting operation?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A band I was with in Cary, NC would rehearse in a garage in a cul-de-sac and one day the neighbors complained. A cop came by and asked us to "quiet down". He even took out his handy dandy decibel meter and shot us with it with the door open and then again with the door shut. The song we played?  I Shot the Sheriff.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: A band I was with in Cary, NC would rehearse in a garage in a cul-de-sac and one day the neighbors complained. A cop came by and asked us to "quiet down". He even took out his handy dandy decibel meter and shot us with it with the door open and then again with the door shut. The song we played?  I Shot the Sheriff.


I'm sure the cop didn't care, he was only the deputy.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
my Dad put in long years at a loom (label weaving) factory in EP NJ USA. co worker moved into the town in the 60's. some locals showed up and removed the TV from his house, claiming the local area had to do with a church group. weird. wondered if they just stole his set.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I'm sure the cop didn't care, he was only the deputy.


He chuckled, and when we had the door shut, he measured us at 75 db, which was quiet enough for us to continue playing.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
MBooda:

Was this part of a Sting operation?

The band got snared.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cops that respond noise complaints?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
See?  Cops aren't so bad.  Re-fund them again.  They're just misunderstood.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Billy Liar: See?  Cops aren't so bad.  Re-fund them again.  They're just misunderstood.


Username checks out.
 
mactheknife
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: A band I was with in Cary, NC would rehearse in a garage in a cul-de-sac and one day the neighbors complained. A cop came by and asked us to "quiet down". He even took out his handy dandy decibel meter and shot us with it with the door open and then again with the door shut. The song we played?  I Shot the Sheriff.


Can you send those decibel meters over to Raleigh?  I have an asshole neighbor down the street who plays music so loud that it reverberates the windows of my house from a distance of over 250 feet.
 
