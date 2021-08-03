 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Whether by accident or thanks to fate, Payday's owner spotted his family's long-lost dog on an Adopt-A-Pet segment, which quickly led to a very happy reunion just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. (With a heartwarming video)   (usatoday.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'll be back later this morning as I need to do a few things before I get picked up by medical transport to the lab for a blood draw.

Fingers/paws crossed that my potassium levels are in proper range so I don't have to start a second BP med.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'll be back later this morning as I need to do a few things before I get picked up by medical transport to the lab for a blood draw.

Fingers/paws crossed that my potassium levels are in proper range so I don't have to start a second BP med.


Good luck!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: I'll be back later this morning as I need to do a few things before I get picked up by medical transport to the lab for a blood draw.

Fingers/paws crossed that my potassium levels are in proper range so I don't have to start a second BP med.


🤞
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: I'll be back later this morning as I need to do a few things before I get picked up by medical transport to the lab for a blood draw.

Fingers/paws crossed that my potassium levels are in proper range so I don't have to start a second BP med.

Good luck!


Should have the results sometime this afternoon.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: I'll be back later this morning as I need to do a few things before I get picked up by medical transport to the lab for a blood draw.

Fingers/paws crossed that my potassium levels are in proper range so I don't have to start a second BP med.

🤞


Thanks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Woot! Potassium levels are back in normal range!

3.8 mmol/L (Normal range is 3.5 - 5.1 mmol/L)

Two weeks ago it was 3.1 mmol/L
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
@ B_M - congrats!  Now if I could only get my A1C score below 6 without giving up beers!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: @ B_M - congrats!  Now if I could only get my A1C score below 6 without giving up beers!


Fingers/paws crossed that you can achieve that!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Woot! Potassium levels are back in normal range!

3.8 mmol/L (Normal range is 3.5 - 5.1 mmol/L)

Two weeks ago it was 3.1 mmol/L


\o/

No new meds :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Woot! Potassium levels are back in normal range!

3.8 mmol/L (Normal range is 3.5 - 5.1 mmol/L)

Two weeks ago it was 3.1 mmol/L

\o/

No new meds :-)


Yep, at least for the time being.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 850x673]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It is just horrible how my pets don't get along.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

It is just horrible how my pets don't get along.


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

It is just horrible how my pets don't get along.


Horrible I tell you
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
BOOOOOO!!!

/ow, my liver
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Edie is 10 today!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Yay Edie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another pic from Miss Lady Lulu's first birthday celebration on July 15th
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie is 10 today!

[i.imgur.com image 600x1067]


Happy Birthday, Edie!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie is 10 today!

[i.imgur.com image 600x1067]


Happy birthday, Edie!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Woot! Potassium levels are back in normal range!

3.8 mmol/L (Normal range is 3.5 - 5.1 mmol/L)

Two weeks ago it was 3.1 mmol/L

\o/

No new meds :-)


Well, I just got an email from my PCP's office verifying that since my potassium levels are now in the normal range, she wants me to continue taking it 3 times a day.

No new BP med!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x335]


:-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Wadded Beef: Edie is 10 today!

[i.imgur.com image 600x1067]


It doesn't look a year over nine :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Mitch Taylor's Bro: Bathia_Mapes: Woot! Potassium levels are back in normal range!

3.8 mmol/L (Normal range is 3.5 - 5.1 mmol/L)

Two weeks ago it was 3.1 mmol/L

\o/

No new meds :-)

Well, I just got an email from my PCP's office verifying that since my potassium levels are now in the normal range, she wants me to continue taking it 3 times a day.

No new BP med!


Yay!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just a little shopping of tootsie
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Picture of the week of our puppy foster Chica

She's really turned into a puppy this past week, much more active and exploring

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
