 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Like a rock   (autos.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Springfield, Illinois, only reason, boat launch, news station, WICD, good ol' fashioned case, WICS, Local news  
•       •       •

523 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 3:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody in the truck? I'm sure you'll remember next time.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoops
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have gotten the Submariner package...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Should have gotten the Submariner package...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, that little emergency brake dealie comes in handy when you're stopped on a hill. Also helps that, if nobody's in the truck, put it in park and kill the farking engine.

Hard to believe at least one of these yokels lost a relative who was cleaning a gun and looked down the barrel to see what was blocking it.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to go camping at Lake Berryessa every Memorial Day weekend. Epic party all weekend long up and down the lake, lots of boats, hot chicks in bikinis.

On Monday, when the hungover and tired boat owners brought their boats back to the ramp to trailer, there was a group of guys who would sit on lawn chairs and tailgates and grade your trailer job while drinking beers They'd watch you dock the boat, back the trailer down and pull the boat out. Then they would each take a paper plate and write a score on it with a sharpie. Once all the scores were written, they'd flip them up and give you your scores.

One year my buddy got solid 9's and 10's when he pulled his boat out, but as he was strapping it down, he noticed one of the trailer bunks had rotated. So he had to put it back in the water to get the bunk straightened out. He pulled it back out and the judges issued new scores. They were not good.

tl;dr Hanging out at the boat ramp can be more fun than it sounds
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: You know, that little emergency brake dealie comes in handy when you're stopped on a hill. Also helps that, if nobody's in the truck, put it in park and kill the farking engine.

Hard to believe at least one of these yokels lost a relative who was cleaning a gun and looked down the barrel to see what was blocking it.


There was a tragic story in the UK a little while back where several people died when their vehicle slipped down a boat ramp which was slick with sea weed and water, even with the brakes on....... that's not what happened here.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, don't look back
Don't look behind you
Reckless drivin' on
Dirty back Road
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TFA video satisfies.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phishrace: We used to go camping at Lake Berryessa every Memorial Day weekend. Epic party all weekend long up and down the lake, lots of boats, hot chicks in bikinis.

On Monday, when the hungover and tired boat owners brought their boats back to the ramp to trailer, there was a group of guys who would sit on lawn chairs and tailgates and grade your trailer job while drinking beers They'd watch you dock the boat, back the trailer down and pull the boat out. Then they would each take a paper plate and write a score on it with a sharpie. Once all the scores were written, they'd flip them up and give you your scores.

One year my buddy got solid 9's and 10's when he pulled his boat out, but as he was strapping it down, he noticed one of the trailer bunks had rotated. So he had to put it back in the water to get the bunk straightened out. He pulled it back out and the judges issued new scores. They were not good.

tl;dr Hanging out at the boat ramp can be more fun than it sounds


Would the judges have given this video a 10 for hilarity, or a 0 for achievement?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And it was shot with a good quality camera on a tripod.  Most of the boat ramp fail videos you'll see are shot with a smartphone hand held by a drunk redneck shooting vertical.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 507x604]


A fun pruduct.  Thanks, Obvious Plant.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OOOOHH! OOOOOHHH! I've got one! I've got one too!

Car Falls Off Ferry Into Sea Off Australian Coast
Youtube qEp6yrP9oO8
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.