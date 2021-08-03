 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   🎵We got the beet, we got the beet, we got the beet, YEAH, we got the Tuesday Fark Gardening Thread for August 3, 2021🎵   (fark.com) divider line
22
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

75 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 7:00 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Potatoes haven't done as well this year...  Ugh...
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


First tomato of the year. We planted San Marzanos this year.

Looks like our two plants will be delivering about 30-40, maybe more.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Cyclometh: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]

First tomato of the year. We planted San Marzanos this year.

Looks like our two plants will be delivering about 30-40, maybe more.


Nice, I picked all our tomatoes last week to make paninis.  They were delicious, but not getting as many this year as last
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Cyclometh: [scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]

First tomato of the year. We planted San Marzanos this year.

Looks like our two plants will be delivering about 30-40, maybe more.


The ones in the greenhouse are turning.. I'll get pictures in the morning, this is a bookmark.

Also the variety pack I grew to see what would actually grow gave me yellow pear tomatoes.
pictures of them too.


The fancy plants...well...One of those good news bad news things. They were from seed and only two ended up being female.
The upside is I wanted to start learning to cross breed anyway. I have a frisbee, so I can collect them and then next year be able to plant enough to compensate.

I plan on saving the tomato seeds too. That'll be my farmer's market stuff.

anyway, anyone know what kind of bee this is?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not much to report.

The first tomato to ripen also got sunburned in the heat this weekend.

The kennebec potatoes are so so. I don't know how I would plant them next year. I just had too many hills with one or two mediocre potatoes and one that had massive ones like this.

They also don't taste the best, which is weird cuz it's just a potato.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

meat0918: Not much to report.

The first tomato to ripen also got sunburned in the heat this weekend.

The kennebec potatoes are so so. I don't know how I would plant them next year. I just had too many hills with one or two mediocre potatoes and one that had massive ones like this.

They also don't taste the best, which is weird cuz it's just a potato.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Last year I pulled 3 or 4 Yukon Golds of similar size out of 3 bags. This year? The first bag's biggest was baseball size.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*smaller than* baseball size.
 
Lunakki [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have a question for you gardening experts. I want to replace all the plants in my front yard with some other stuff. It's currently mostly bushes and a couple of small trees. It seems wasteful to just kill them and throw them in the yard debris bin, though. Is there some way I can give them a second life elsewhere?
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The ghost pepper plant has lost its mind and has decided to take over the balcony.
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Happy good Morning all!.kittke to report.
Everything is growing, although some are really slow due to the heat.
Powdery mildew has made an appearance on the squashes.  Anyone got something that works on that crap???

Pics next week
 
tuxq
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So many flowers.

And some pollinated.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beets are the devil.  I'd rather grow cook and eat poison ivy.  And I do.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tomatoes are finally ripening and of course I'm going on vacation this Friday.

I pulled a softball sized beefsteak our of the garden yesterday. The romas are starting to ripen as well, so I can get started on making sauce, but it looks like salsa, salad, and stuffed tomatoes for the next few weeks are on the menu.
 
havocmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Friggin banana peppers are out of control. Cucumbers burned out in mid-July after going wild in June. Some sorry-ass deer or raccoon ate every single apple off both my trees.

What can I do with a dozen cayenne peppers?
 
havocmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's crazy how different the growing zones are. I've got bell peppers the size of softballs in the deep south while ya'll are just starting to flower
 
minus80mon [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm now up to my ears in tomatoes and corn.  The yellow corn is coming in strong now, and in a couple of weeks, the silver queen will be in.  I have lots of sungold cherry tomatoes, early girls, and Cherokee purples.  I also planted Hillbilly, which turn out to be huge yellow/red ones. Not much on taste, but very pretty.  My eggplants are also starting the second run on the season, after they recovered from being denuded by bugs.  Oh, and the cantelopes, green beans, and okra are coming in.  It is a zoo, but it is fun.

Here is a tomato horn worm with wasp larvae all over it.  I found several of these, but did not kill them because of the wasps.  I think they only last a few days after this stage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knobmaker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Morning!

We're starting to get some of the summer stuff.  I hope my potatoes are doing okay.  I grabbled a few new potatoes yesterday.

Fark user imageView Full Size


My frozen-to-the-ground tomatoes are doing okay, lots of green tomatoes, and the Sungold cherry tomatoes are starting to produce.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The red onions and the Zebrune shallots are starting to fall over and will need pulling soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The garlic has turned out well.  I pulled them a few days back-- they're curing in the woodshed.  So far at least I don't seem to have much virus problems with them.  But I do rotate crops religiously.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The weather has been pretty great here in the North Country the last few days, maybe a little chilly.  We had some nights in the 40s.  Mrs. knobmaker had to build a fire in the wood stove.

I spent yesterday afternoon cutting walking paths in the lower meadows with my new little tractor.  Let me know if you'd like pics.  It sure goes a lot easier than using the two-wheel tractor. The ground was evidently left unprotected at some point, and eroded into a pattern of tussocks and holes.  To smooth the paths out, I've been waiting on a box blade from the dealer, but they can't get product this summer, so I might have to get one at Tractor Supply.

When I look at my fellow compact tractor users, I fear we are all old men playing with Tonka toys.
 
SirOsisofLyvre
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, don't have photos yet (will for next week), but my school garden is moving along nicely for it's first year.  My tomato plants are out of control - mainly cherry and small ones.  Time to plant lettuce for fall consumption by the kids.  My peppers are growing nicely, too.

Melons and cukes and squash just didn't get enough water early, so they are late.  Really late.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.