makerofbadjokes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?


They are rescue team, not assassins
 
scalpod
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


75 shell casings found and she was hit 5 times? I assume they're looking for a black GMC Vandura.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: makerofbadjokes: I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?

They are rescue team, not assassins


Sounds like they're empire stormtroopers.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?


Shooting through a door at a moving target? That's actually pretty good hit ratio.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Danger Danger- Bang Bang
Youtube M5hDIy-cjc0
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Because I spend way, way too much time watching crime TV, I'm way too paranoid to open my door in the middle of the night.  Wake me up, banging on the door?  I'm calling 911.  If it is the cops, they can shoot it out amongst themselves.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

scalpod: [Fark user image 360x230]

75 shell casings found and she was hit 5 times? I assume they're looking for a black GMC Vandura.



Should be easier than that. A black GMC Vandura driven by Imperial Stormtroopers.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wonder who she pissed off?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?


Firing through walls/doors is not qonna work too well.  Pistol/sub gun ammo is gonna get stuck in the door/walls, bounce off shiat, etc. and you literally can't even see what you're shooting at at all.  Somebody was just going with spray and pray, and trying to do that through a wall or something you'd better be praying to even get shiats out of it
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: makerofbadjokes: I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?

Firing through walls/doors is not qonna work too well.  Pistol/sub gun ammo is gonna get stuck in the door/walls, bounce off shiat, etc. and you literally can't even see what you're shooting at at all.  Somebody was just going with spray and pray, and trying to do that through a wall or something you'd better be praying to even get shiats out of it


Or five hits, either

/gracias filter!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: LewDux: makerofbadjokes: I'm glad she survived, but only 5 out of SEVENTY FIVE shots hit..?

They are rescue team, not assassins

Sounds like they're empire stormtroopers.


Too many shots hit.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
