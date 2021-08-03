 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   People on the Titanic still being caught off guard by icebergs   (wbir.com) divider line
15
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 9:13 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thegrapevinegossip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's like raaaaaaaaiiiiiinn on your wedding day
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every time that I go to Gatlinburg / Pigeon Forge I am always confused by the fact that there is a Titanic Museum there...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's their thing, you know.  Big ship.  Big ice.  Plenty of room on that door, sweetie
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
somthing somthing souvenir shop
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is a Pidgeon Forge where they make Clay Pidgeons?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [th.bing.com image 625x441]


Behabjahshwhwjhahajahahhahhahahbaaahha​hah
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
global warming is so bad that it's collapsing fake icebergs too!
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: Every time that I go to Gatlinburg / Pigeon Forge I am always confused by the fact that there is a Titanic Museum there...


Yeah, I did a double take reading it.
A museum for a maritime disaster is in a landlocked state? Ok
 
Eravior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: Every time that I go to Gatlinburg / Pigeon Forge I am always confused by the fact that there is a Titanic Museum there...


What? You don't think of ocean liners when you're in the landlocked state of Tennessee?

"Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Pigeon Forge museum as well as the original Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri."

Well, at least that state touches a group of lakes that touch the sea.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ice, Ice bergies.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eravior: JaCiNto: Every time that I go to Gatlinburg / Pigeon Forge I am always confused by the fact that there is a Titanic Museum there...

What? You don't think of ocean liners when you're in the landlocked state of Tennessee?

"Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Pigeon Forge museum as well as the original Titanic Museum in Branson, Missouri."

Well, at least that state touches a group of lakes that touch the sea.


Dang it. Hit post and immediately realized I mixed up Missouri with Michigan. XD
All right. So they're both landlocked. My mistake.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"...feature an interactive exhibit that lets guests touch the side of an enclosed ice wall to feel the chill of an iceberg."

I just don't know what to say. How much does it cost to feel this mysterious "chill"?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.