(Vox)   Nigeria's biggest business? Kidnapping for ransom   (vox.com) divider line
20
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 vestal virgins?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess everyone's caught onto those Nigerian prince email scams, so they've had to move onto kidnappings now.
 
Headso
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was kidnapped there, I had to wear this shirt in my ransom videos.

render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
m1ke
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Will I have to pay via Western Union to get them back along with the $77 million I'm already owed?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kidnapping for ransom

As O. Henry observed, it becomes unprofitable when the kidnappers have to pay ransom.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Seems like they'd do better if they joined the rest of the world and kidnapped CEOs and business execs.  Then they could go after the insurance, where the money is.  Trouble is, there's bound to be follow-up.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just like the Crusades.
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well luckily global warming is flooding the capital off the earth
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not oil? Huh.

I applaud their honest living and good choices.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some do it just for the sport of it: kidnap and release.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uhh, someone forgot oil.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really wish Boko Haram would just stick to writing music. If they could just come up with a good follow up to A Whiter Shade of Pale they would not have to resort to kidnapping.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Kidnapping: Fun and profit, until the the day fark up and kidnap the wrong person.
images.ctfassets.netView Full Size
 
stpickrell
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: I guess everyone's caught onto those Nigerian prince email scams, so they've had to move onto kidnappings now.


Or worse yet, the princes are themselves being kidnapped.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dear Good Friend and Business Wealth Partner,
Good news is last!  We have completed all monies transactions and can now release your 27 million dollars U S Currency to you.  Wealth is finally upon your doorstep!  Happy times.  Please proceed to Lago, Nigeria at best speed.  Aircraft would be fastest.  Upon arriving at Lago Airport, put upon your head a large Texas hat for ease of finding.  Then proceed to the Maintenance Exit Door by the alley.   There will be a white van.  Your monies will be in it for certain.

Congradutlations on your many dollars and wealth.  Reply with your flying itinerarium as soon as possible.  Do not keep the many dollars in the van waiting.  They are quite impatient and wish to be spent soon.

You friend and Future Negotiator.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I went there once for work. It's a pretty long CSB, but I got to ride in a caravan with Nigerian guards and a British mercenary (he hated being called that) to prevent kidnapping. Why the Brit? In case the Nigerian guards were payed off.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dear Good Friend and Business Wealth Partner,
Good news is last!  We have completed all monies transactions and can now release your 27 million dollars U S Currency to you.  Wealth is finally upon your doorstep!  Happy times.  Please proceed to Lago, Nigeria at best speed.  Aircraft would be fastest.  Upon arriving at Lago Airport, put upon your head a large Texas hat for ease of finding.  Then proceed to the Maintenance Exit Door by the alley.   There will be a white van.  Your monies will be in it for certain.

Congradutlations on your many dollars and wealth.  Reply with your flying itinerarium as soon as possible.  Do not keep the many dollars in the van waiting.  They are quite impatient and wish to be spent soon.

You friend and Future Negotiator.


We all make jokes but what if there are, like, four hundred Nigerians sitting in the airport with suitcases full of money, waiting for their American Business partners to get off the plane, and nobody is showing up to claim it?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gift Horses Mouth: I went there once for work. It's a pretty long CSB, but I got to ride in a caravan with Nigerian guards and a British mercenary (he hated being called that) to prevent kidnapping. Why the Brit? In case the Nigerian guards were payed off.


I was scheduled to go over there for a tour of their power infrastucture to write some training material for their maintenance and operations teams.  I feel fortunate that the visit fell through.
 
