(CNN)   National Labor Relations Board to recommend Amazon extend the free return period on Alabama unionization vote results   (cnn.com) divider line
derpes_simplex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just call them 'confederacies' and ask again.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No this can't be right. I was assured by someone on this site that no unions was a good thing in AL because his sister was getting $20/hr at the Amazon facility and she had never made that much before so therefore and whathaveyou no union was needed.
 
