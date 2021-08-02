 Skip to content
(CNN)   Researchers want to start replacing the standard hurricane forecast cone with something called "zoomies" to increase the public's understanding of their actual risk, although why they can't just use a black Sharpie remains unclear   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, Precipitation, half weeks, sea surface temperatures, highest drought levels, Wind, probable track of the center of a tropical system, Rain  
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I may be wrong, but this seems like just a cone of uncertainty but with animated dots.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

No. They're zoomies. Get with the program.


No. They're zoomies. Get with the program.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Incidentally, the only use of the word "zoomies" with which I'm familiar refers to what happens to certain puppies at a certain point in the early evening when they're really ready for bed but don't want to go yet and get themselves so worked up with frantic energy that they just start charging around the house, the yard, and any other space they can access in a hunched, galloping, careening run that somewhat resembles the path of an out-of-control rocket with its engine on full blast. I don't know that I can make a comfortable association between that and hurricane tracking.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What do hot rod exhaust headers have to do with hurricanes?

I mean, apart from that whole global warming thing.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe combine the cone and the zoomz?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lexaloffle.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's simple now.
People are farking stupid and you can't change that.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Now?
People are farking stupid and you can't change that.


Now?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

This. The dog gets zoomies. The hurricane just farks you up.

I look at NHC for development, then switch to spaghetti models to plan if we're going to try to "jump" the boat out of the path, or sail into the swamp to tie up. My brain works well visualizing spaghetti predictions over time points.


This. The dog gets zoomies. The hurricane just farks you up.

I look at NHC for development, then switch to spaghetti models to plan if we're going to try to "jump" the boat out of the path, or sail into the swamp to tie up. My brain works well visualizing spaghetti predictions over time points.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i always imagine the cone is the likely path the EYE will follow (but when a storm is really coming i always look at the spaghetti models) and the storm is always bigger than the eye. irma was over 400 miles across, it would have easily filled the space between tampa and new orleans. anyone who thinks the cone it the size of the storm has never lived through hurricane season.

so how to bouncing zoomie dots communicate storm risk better?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
also, they determined "zoomies" work by surveying random undergrads in pensacola and fort collins, CO?

have they considered that 20 YOs in those college communities may simply be bad at assessing risk in general, as most college students feel they are immortal and don't EVER think the hurricane is going to harm them personally? no matter if you show them a "cone of uncertainty" or some hip new "zoomie" dots?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always knew hurricanes were actually huskies in coat blow mode
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZOOMIES THREAD!!!!!

When cat won't play, dog gives in to the zoomies
Youtube ulMkbFt2TNo
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The science behind this blows.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm familiar with the phrase as regards kittens, which actually could be useful in tracking hurricanes or tornadoes.


I'm familiar with the phrase as regards kittens, which actually could be useful in tracking hurricanes or tornadoes.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aretha Franklin unavailable for comment.
 
skrewewe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13pL0​T​iOiHM
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
POOOOPTHREAAAAAAD
 
nobody11155
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Puppies?!?!?  10 year old 90 lb. Rottweilers do this.


Puppies?!?!?  10 year old 90 lb. Rottweilers do this.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok, Zoomers
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wreckx N Effect - Rump Shaker
Youtube zdLvauICvPM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i have always called it "the cone of certain death" now that gets attention !


/i actually live in Florida
//loads of fun at parties
 
aagrajag
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cats do that too. I always called it "the rips".


Cats do that too. I always called it "the rips".
 
balko [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is the NHC saying : "Scientific literacy is very low in the United States, we need to adapt to that."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The issue I have with this plotting method is that it implies two dangerous things:
- that the danger is coming, as opposed to the danger is here.
- that the danger is fleeting and transient.

When a cone or spaghetti model is shown over your area you would feel that the danger is there and more likely to move, not that it is coming, which implies time. When the dots pass through an area and disappear again, it feels like the hurricane will just pass and disappear, while in reality it's effects and damage can last weeks (or longer, for those who can't afford to rebuild).

The only issue mentioned in the current cone is that people outside of the cone feel safe from the effects, which isn't true.

I'd suggest an alternative solution to widen the cone with a different. I.e. this is the expected movement (regular cone) and this extended area in a different color is the expected spill over area.
Having people see it over there areas right now would be more likely* to get people to feel the danger and act accordingly.

/*you will always have the Overly Optimistic who say let's wait and see if it changes for the better, the Distrustful Dissidents who've lost faith in weather forecasting because a decade ago they took emergency measures and very little happened, and last but not least, people who would attempt to ride out a Category 5 because they are "ready for it".
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

puffy999: ZOOMIES THREAD!!!!!

[YouTube video: When cat won't play, dog gives in to the zoomies]


Mmmmokay

After bath time
Youtube UUDqRPH5j4I
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

luna1580: i always imagine the cone is the likely path the EYE will follow (but when a storm is really coming i always look at the spaghetti models) and the storm is always bigger than the eye. irma was over 400 miles across, it would have easily filled the space between tampa and new orleans. anyone who thinks the cone it the size of the storm has never lived through hurricane season.

so how to bouncing zoomie dots communicate storm risk better?


The dots convey the geographic spread in severe storm behavior, not just the spread in the eye center track.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

luna1580: also, they determined "zoomies" work by surveying random undergrads in pensacola and fort collins, CO?

have they considered that 20 YOs in those college communities may simply be bad at assessing risk in general, as most college students feel they are immortal and don't EVER think the hurricane is going to harm them personally? no matter if you show them a "cone of uncertainty" or some hip new "zoomie" dots?


It probably has a lot more to do with no one explaining what the cone actually means, and the fact that what it means isn't very useful for risk assessment (who cares where the center of the eye is, people need to know where the winds and rain are).
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Or they could add a level of uncertainty at the boundaries and keep it as a still image so people can analyze the full picture at once instead of an animated loop.  It's far easier to understand that way.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, basically their proposal is to give people less information in a less accurate format, so that they pay more attention and perceive the risk as higher?

... that might work actually.  Personally hate it though.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Zoomy zoomy zoom is acceptable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Well, there are "boom-y zoomies" inThe Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, but that refers to wind bombs, and not everyone appreciates the term (looking at you, Limcube).

/I was assured that nothing is too obscure for fark...


Well, there are "boom-y zoomies" inThe Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, but that refers to wind bombs, and not everyone appreciates the term (looking at you, Limcube).

/I was assured that nothing is too obscure for fark...
 
