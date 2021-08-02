 Skip to content
 
(Adweek)   Judge Andrew Napolitano fired by Fox News after being accused of sexual harassment   (adweek.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And it's shockingly shocking that his victims were other men. I don't know that I've ever been this shocked. It's like, the next level of shock. Would that be electrocution? This is like, electrocuting.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
IF YOU'RE GOING TO USE AN AD BLOCKER, AT LEAST SUBSCRIBE FIRST!


Fu*ck that website.


Fu*ck that website.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought that was a prerequisite to work there?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wasn't he pointing put some of Donnie's lies?

So, a frame job.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Handy that he was an anti-Trumper.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pocket Ninja: And it's shockingly shocking that his victims were other men. I don't know that I've ever been this shocked. It's like, the next level of shock. Would that be electrocution? This is like, electrocuting.


If they were women, he'd get promoted to the 9PM slot.
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's odd. Typically Fox would promote someone for that.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Hubba hubba
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point I pretty much believe everybody at FOX News is a sexual harasser.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead girl or live boy?

*RTFA*

Live boy. Yup, he's gone.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's Fox. Was he not sexually harassing enough or something?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's Fox. Was he not sexually harassing enough or something?


Harassing the wrong gender.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I thought that was a prerequisite to work there?


They're doing interviews in the nearest airport's restroom.

/ Reference so old I don't remember details, thankfully.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fox News only fires sexual harassers because keeping them around is a financial liability. It's literally the only reason the network cares.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What happened? Did Judge Napolitano grab him by the yambag and tell him he wanted to hoover his cannolo?

The most surprising thing in this is someone working for Fox News would be fired for anything.... They seem to hire from the bottom of the barrel.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bells will ring, ting-a-ling-a-ling, ting-a-ling-a-ling
And you'll sing, "Vita bella"
Hearts will play tippy-tippy-tay, tippy-tippy-tay
Like a gay tarantella
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: NewportBarGuy: I thought that was a prerequisite to work there?

They're doing interviews in the nearest airport's restroom.

/ Reference so old I don't remember details, thankfully.


Something, something, wide stance.
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, anyone who packages chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream together ought to be fired.
 
razyjean
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: NewportBarGuy: I thought that was a prerequisite to work there?

They're doing interviews in the nearest airport's restroom.

/ Reference so old I don't remember details, thankfully.


"Wide stance."
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It sure is different when a man makes the accusation rather than a woman. He's believed, first of all, and not accused of being a gold digger or having an agenda.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He got all goosey with Doocey.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone who had "Live Boy" in the pool, come claim your winnings.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was obviously hopped up on V at the time.

Shepard Smith Loves The True Blood
Youtube rYoOQVJQ6xc
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Fox News only fires sexual harassers because keeping them around is a financial liability. It's literally the only reason the network cares.


No matter what company you work for there is a universal truth ‐ HR doesn't not exist to help you it exists only to limit the companies liability.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: NewportBarGuy: I thought that was a prerequisite to work there?

They're doing interviews in the nearest airport's restroom.

/ Reference so old I don't remember details, thankfully.


I'd tap my foot impatiently, but I'd rather tap yours.
 
invictus2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

razyjean: CrazyCurt: NewportBarGuy: I thought that was a prerequisite to work there?

They're doing interviews in the nearest airport's restroom.

/ Reference so old I don't remember details, thankfully.

"Wide stance."


and tapping the shoes

don't even ask
Youtube wbButZO2vyE
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who would be so desperate to work in that HR dept. in this day and age?  It's the dregs of humanity slobbering and pawing at each other and putting oxycontin in their vodka.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: It sure is different when a man makes the accusation rather than a woman. He's believed, first of all, and not accused of being a gold digger or having an agenda.


He originally reported the incident in 2019. Sure sounds like they got right on it and definitely did not wait until he sued them
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: That's odd. Typically Fox would promote someone for that.


Nope, promotions are only for the employees that sexually assault women.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

little big man: Who would be so desperate to work in that HR dept. in this day and age?  It's the dregs of humanity slobbering and pawing at each other and putting oxycontin in their vodka.


Something to be said for job security.
 
Fano
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

little big man: Who would be so desperate to work in that HR dept. in this day and age?  It's the dregs of humanity slobbering and pawing at each other and putting oxycontin in their vodka.


media.tenor.comView Full Size

"I got a responsibility, pa"
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: The Dog Ate My Homework: Fox News only fires sexual harassers because keeping them around is a financial liability. It's literally the only reason the network cares.

No matter what company you work for there is a universal truth ‐ HR doesn't not exist to help you it exists only to limit the companies liability.


Wait. They do or they f*ckin don't.  I'm about to twist up your yam bag TBH.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
[Fawcett] alleges Kudlow has repeatedly made racist and sexist remarks during staff meetings


I'll allege further he was just reading what was said on-air by their various pundits...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hah! Let's see him try to sell pints of his tri-colored ice cream in *this* county again!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KiwDaWabbit: Well, anyone who packages chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice cream together ought to be fired.


gameshowhost: Hah! Let's see him try to sell pints of his tri-colored ice cream in *this* county again!


fark, i forgot to scroll up
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: IF YOU'RE GOING TO USE AN AD BLOCKER, AT LEAST SUBSCRIBE FIRST!


Fu*ck that website.


Sir, that is an aggressive paywall. Please.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: It sure is different when a man makes the accusation rather than a woman. He's believed, first of all, and not accused of being a gold digger or having an agenda.


That's a new development. 20 years ago, the man wouldn't have dared to make such an accusation at all.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought Fox only graded sexual harassment? How lame do you have to be to not even score a D in a room full of bleach blondes?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The dude is about 5'6.  What in gods name could he be saying to them??
 
skyotter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cancel culture, lol.
 
