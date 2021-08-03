 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Facebook account hijacked? Prepare to spend days or weeks dealing with customer support bots. Or... buy a $300 Oculus and jump to the head of the queue with proof of purchase   (npr.org) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, Facebook, Facebook account, hacks people, lot of people, early-morning email warning, Facebook spokesperson Gabby Curtis, Facebook accounts, Angela McNamara's first hint  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't use Facebook. Just don't.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FB has like a zillion users around the world.
Dozens and dozens of different countries and as many or more different languages.
Providing timely, effective, personal tech support for all those users is logistically and financially impossible.

You get what you pay for.
Don't use FB for anything important.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook's got your back. No worries.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RolandTGunner:

You get what you pay for.
Don't use FB for anything important.

FTFY
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbuHashish: Facebook's got your back. No worries.


I see Abu is enjoying some good hashish with that statement....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah, I use Twitter for all my international banking.

Those Facebook fools.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: FB has like a zillion users around the world.
Dozens and dozens of different countries and as many or more different languages.
Providing timely, effective, personal tech support for all those users is logistically and financially impossible.

You get what you pay for.
Don't use FB for anything important.


Also,

People do not set up proper security, login on public computers, or their friends houses.  Get phished and some assholes even still have security questions as a back up, like mother's maiden name or other shiat you can find out quite easily.

The gal was using old type of security because whoever "hacked" her account immediately set up two factor.

If you are not using two factor or an app specific password, then you have no right to biatch.

Or if you give your credentials out to shady websites to get that free tablet and they ask you to create a user and a password, and you use the one you use for everything.

I remote into machines on the daily and see this all the time.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Even web browsers warning people and they do not change their password.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The very first concern, after realizing that I was getting hacked, is that these folks might be able to gain access to my business's bank account,"

Wait, what? Why?

What sort of privacy legislation do you have in America?

In NZ we have the privacy act, which basically sets rules around use of private information supplied, the ability to change it and the like.

If they don't get back to you, ask to change something private on the account. If they still don't get back to you, sue/report them for not allowing you to correct private info.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty soon it'll be 'all she wrote' for face book. The End. Literally.
 
Mnemia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're currently running a glossy television ad campaign featuring the slogan "we change the game when we find each other". I can't help but find that kind of creepy given the role their platform has played in helping fascists, QAnon nutjobs, and anti-vaxxers organize, seemingly with little interference from Facebook. I'd also note that their TV ads seem to feature a ton of teenagers, which is interesting given that it's mainly the elderly that still think Facebook is cool. It seems even more focus grouped than a McDonald's ad campaign, with that same sort of vaguely creepy vibe that subtly says "a team of PhD psychologists went over this frame by frame to maximize the manipulative aspects".

What I'm saying is, fark Facebook and everything they are about.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A musician I love lost his celebrity account. It's gone, just like it never existed. FB has no idea where it went.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: AbuHashish: Facebook's got your back. No worries.

I see Abu is enjoying some good hashish with that statement....


I never fell for facebook or myspace : )
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Will never buy an Oculus product because StateBook is trash and any company the forces you to make a StateBook account in order to use it is the next layer of trash.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dyhchong: "The very first concern, after realizing that I was getting hacked, is that these folks might be able to gain access to my business's bank account,"

Wait, what? Why?

What sort of privacy legislation do you have in America?

In NZ we have the privacy act, which basically sets rules around use of private information supplied, the ability to change it and the like.

If they don't get back to you, ask to change something private on the account. If they still don't get back to you, sue/report them for not allowing you to correct private info.


Hahahaha! Oh, my sweet summer child, in the US, we kowtow to our social media masters.   They are "job creators" and can do no wrong.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's mostly how Google works, too, though the support you get with a paid service like a GSuite account is still terrible unless you're a big corporate client.  The best way to get Google's attention is through a social media campaign, because your support cases will just sit out there stale for weeks on end otherwise
 
Vern
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Excellent...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Don't use Facebook. Just don't.


How else am I going to let people know I do interesting things like eat food and visit places?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My brother had a stroke. While he was hospitalized, my mom decided to tidy his room and somehow crashed his computer, really hard.  Lost all the passwords, all the files, nothing current was written down anywhere. He came out of the hospital aphasic. Can't remember his fb password.  Can't get FB to reset his logon for love or money. We've sent his last ID which was ten years out of date since he was a "failed-to-launch" farkup living mostly off the grid, unemployed and unemployable.  FB  isn't satisfied it's him.  Talking sports with rabid Chicago fans on FB was his world. He was also an artist and guess where he stored all his samples? Genius-level artwork, might as well be in a vault.  Their customer help for such situations is pathetic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It seems strange to me that an Occulus self-contained headset is cheaper than the upcoming Steam handheld device. I mean they are both pretty damn cool, but how is Fb making those optics so affordable?
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dyhchong: "The very first concern, after realizing that I was getting hacked, is that these folks might be able to gain access to my business's bank account,"

Wait, what? Why?

What sort of privacy legislation do you have in America?

In NZ we have the privacy act, which basically sets rules around use of private information supplied, the ability to change it and the like.

If they don't get back to you, ask to change something private on the account. If they still don't get back to you, sue/report them for not allowing you to correct private info.


She more than likely had security questions that were easily guessed on the account.  She set up the lax security.

Through her laziness her account was breached.  So it was her fault.  She could have chose to set up two factor or an app specific password.

I work for on the largest phone/computer companies on the planet.

Every time I get a "breach escalated to me" it is never a breach.

I will give some examples.

"my phone was stolen and I now they have all my personal info, I had pictures of my credit cards, license, social security card on it".  So you probe and found it they left it in a car, bar.  Then I ask if they had a passcode, and they always lie.  Narrator: I can tell whether your phone had a passcode or not.

Or their ex has access to all their stuff.

Or they installed some shady shiat and gave up a bunch of information.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: My brother had a stroke. While he was hospitalized, my mom decided to tidy his room and somehow crashed his computer, really hard.  Lost all the passwords, all the files, nothing current was written down anywhere. He came out of the hospital aphasic. Can't remember his fb password.  Can't get FB to reset his logon for love or money. We've sent his last ID which was ten years out of date since he was a "failed-to-launch" farkup living mostly off the grid, unemployed and unemployable.  FB  isn't satisfied it's him.  Talking sports with rabid Chicago fans on FB was his world. He was also an artist and guess where he stored all his samples? Genius-level artwork, might as well be in a vault.  Their customer help for such situations is pathetic.


Sorry about your brother, and I do hate facebook but a ten year old ID is not valid in anyones eyes.

You ever thought about getting him a new ID?
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not really sure my FB status but assume I have an acct so I can surf sites. Otherwise, don't care. The last thing I want is to deal with even crazies.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was kinda looking at getting an Oculus Rift until Facebook bought them and turned Ready Player One into real life
 
dyhchong
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theflatline: dyhchong: "The very first concern, after realizing that I was getting hacked, is that these folks might be able to gain access to my business's bank account,"

Wait, what? Why?

What sort of privacy legislation do you have in America?

In NZ we have the privacy act, which basically sets rules around use of private information supplied, the ability to change it and the like.

If they don't get back to you, ask to change something private on the account. If they still don't get back to you, sue/report them for not allowing you to correct private info.

She more than likely had security questions that were easily guessed on the account.  She set up the lax security.

Through her laziness her account was breached.  So it was her fault.  She could have chose to set up two factor or an app specific password.

I work for on the largest phone/computer companies on the planet.

Every time I get a "breach escalated to me" it is never a breach.

I will give some examples.

"my phone was stolen and I now they have all my personal info, I had pictures of my credit cards, license, social security card on it".  So you probe and found it they left it in a car, bar.  Then I ask if they had a passcode, and they always lie.  Narrator: I can tell whether your phone had a passcode or not.

Or their ex has access to all their stuff.

Or they installed some shady shiat and gave up a bunch of information.


What's your point? She's not suing for the breach. She's suing because they wouldn't allow her to correct private info.

Easiest way to correct private info is to have access to your account. So the suit would be valid, it would get their attention, and as a side effect she'll get her access restored.

The problem, as far as I can see, isn't the fact that someone got into her account. It's the fact that there's no way of recovering it and no one to talk to about recovering it.

If I lost my wallet and someone got my credit card, I would expect to be able to call the bank and get the card cancelled then go into the bank and get them to issue a new one with ID. If the bank, however, was like, "Nah, it's your fault, you lost your wallet so we're just going to ignore you for the rest of your life while that person spends your money" then I would make their life hell.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Actually your post even points out the problem in the article.

theflatline: Every time I get a "breach escalated to me" it is never a breach.

I will give some examples.

"my phone was stolen and I now they have all my personal info, I had pictures of my credit cards, license, social security card on it".  So you probe and found it they left it in a car, bar.  Then I ask if they had a passcode, and they always lie.  Narrator: I can tell whether your phone had a passcode or not.


What you're saying is, "The customer did something stupid, but had the ability to talk to someone, who then was referred to me, to resolve their issue to the best of my ability"

Whereas the article is about, "Facebook customer service doesn't exist"
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.