 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Six Royal Caribbean Cruise passengers test positive for COVID-19. Subby is captain Jack's complete lack of surprise   (kiro7.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, KIRO-TV, Cruise, Royal Caribbean International, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., Vaccine, Royal Caribbean, antigen test, Immune system  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 12:05 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The update said, "All guests ages 2 and up, vaccinated or unvaccinated are required to provide a negative PCR or antigen test. This test must be taken no more than 3 days prior to your sale date."

I bought my tickets in March and sent them my test results then. I don't understand the delay.
 
firefly212
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The update said, "All guests ages 2 and up, vaccinated or unvaccinated are required to provide a negative PCR or antigen test. This test must be taken no more than 3 days prior to your sale date."

I bought my tickets in March and sent them my test results then. I don't understand the delay.


so people can get a test Friday, go to a baseball game Saturday, an organization Saturday night, church on Sunday, and a monster truck rally Sunday night, then the cruise line is satisfied with the test from friday.... and this makes sense to someone?

fark that, just ban unvaccinated people over 12 from cruises.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sale date"?

Sale-ing takes me away to where I've always heard it could be
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Since 110% of the guests tested positive for one or more noroviruses, this is a net gain.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is the rum gone?

Asking for a friend.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sail away, sail away, sail away.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.