Witness the exact moment a young person realizes being an adult sucks
    •       •       •  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On Becoming an Adult
Youtube aGx4IlppSgU
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You are lucky you get 4 weeks off.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take those four weeks and invest in remedial spelling, sentence structure, and grammar.

It'll make you do gooder things in life, maybe.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It beats working in a convenience store.

/I wasn't even supposed to be here today.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the US had universal health care coverage for all citizens people would have a lot more choices on how to live.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had to work for 10 years at the same company before I accrued 4 weeks off, which I don't take, I just take the money. This snotnosed punk is in for a rude awakening.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The distant sound of Devolving_Spud's Vincent Price-like laughter echoes down the dark, cobwebbed labyrinth of nearly 40 years of a pointless life spent in a soul-killing job....
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The really depressing thing is we've known this for decades.

But no, let's keep this stupid self-hating paradigm going so a few billionaires can become trillionaires, why the hell not?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp, I guess there are only a few options.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Me? I feel this one a lot lately.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You gotta save your frolicking time, Old Son. Gotta save it, and schedule it well.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can wax poetic about adulthood, but basically it means you have to do a lot of things that you really don't want to do, but you do them anyway.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I had to work for 10 years at the same company before I accrued 4 weeks off, which I don't take, I just take the money. This snotnosed punk is in for a rude awakening.


The rest of the 1st world is able to require all employer's by law for 4 weeks of paid vacation for all employees and still make a profit.  Vacation can do the mind and body good. Granted also need to be paid enough to afford a vacation.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hahaha - 4 weeks?  Get ready for a big surprise.

/boom
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need UBI.  Not everyone wants to be a drone stuck in a stupid job.    And not everyone is a top rate entrepreneur, either.

I had a teacher tell me back in college that the 8 Hour Day is "Calvinist bullshiat."

He was right.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait until they find out about home maintenance.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I go to work for my 40 hrs +
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy who worked at a lumber yard in Tanzania. The week went like this: 2 days of a regular 8 hour shift, 2 days of 8 hour swing shift, 2 days of 8 hour night shift, no break for food during your shift, Sunday off, no vacation time. Kid doesn't know how good he's going to have it.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow someone's mad some don't fall lockstep into their worker bee mentality.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And let's face it, the fact is that automation is going to take over for many jobs.

Companies should have to pay into a UBI fund to offset it.   And this is not the 1850s, people shouldn't have to work if they don't want to.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Yeah, I go to work for my 40 hrs +


Dammit!
... and think I work hard, yada yada.

Dude I work with was a kid in Vietnam at the end of the war, father was against the regime, a lot of family killed, lived in various refuge camps in Thailand scraping for any food, finally moved to US, had to deal with urban gang culture, and is finally somewhat secure. He's the best skilled, hardest worker in our shop.

When I think about it, I realize I can never work hard enough to match what he's done.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Jake Havechek: I had to work for 10 years at the same company before I accrued 4 weeks off, which I don't take, I just take the money. This snotnosed punk is in for a rude awakening.

The rest of the 1st world is able to require all employer's by law for 4 weeks of paid vacation for all employees and still make a profit.  Vacation can do the mind and body good. Granted also need to be paid enough to afford a vacation.


I get bored after 3 days off, but that's just me. I prefer to work, with the occasional 3 day weekend and holidays off.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: eurotrader: Jake Havechek: I had to work for 10 years at the same company before I accrued 4 weeks off, which I don't take, I just take the money. This snotnosed punk is in for a rude awakening.

The rest of the 1st world is able to require all employer's by law for 4 weeks of paid vacation for all employees and still make a profit.  Vacation can do the mind and body good. Granted also need to be paid enough to afford a vacation.

I get bored after 3 days off, but that's just me. I prefer to work, with the occasional 3 day weekend and holidays off.


I know a few people that work Monday thru Thursday and really like it. 36 hours a week.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Hahaha - 4 weeks?  Get ready for a big surprise.

/boom


Yeah. It's five and a half weeks paid holiday in the UK, 28 days a year if you work five days a week. Poor sod only gets four weeks?
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Wow someone's mad some don't fall lockstep into their worker bee mentality.


Not everyone is happy living in their mommies basement, but you do you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who are you assholes?  The ones offended that someone dares to criticize your failing paradigm?

I'm guessing you really can't defend your passive aggressive worldview.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: whidbey: Wow someone's mad some don't fall lockstep into their worker bee mentality.

Not everyone is happy living in their mommies basement, but you do you.


I don't live in a basement or with my mother, thanks.

And what prompted you to respond like a water carrier?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No really.   Out yourselves.

You're literally defending a crumbling system and telling those who question it to "bootstrap it."

Republicans "think" this way, you know that, right?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who keeps getting offended by the truth?

Come on.   Stop responding like a passive aggressive asshole.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or don't.

How does it feel acting like Republicans?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell : I don't believe this! I have to get up at 5:30 every morning so I can beat rush hour traffic into the city and go sit behind a desk for eight hours a day and miss Oprah Winfrey everyday on my summer vacation. And then, I get to drive home in gridlock IN A VOLVO with no air conditioning just so I can take care of you guys and put food on the damn table! Yes, life is a rat race and it sucks, Kenny! So what do you want, a medal?


Sue Ellen "Swell" Crandell : Oh come on, you don't have to do all this. I mean, I never asked you to whisk the couch.


Kenny Crandell : Well, it needed it
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Jake Havechek: eurotrader: Jake Havechek: I had to work for 10 years at the same company before I accrued 4 weeks off, which I don't take, I just take the money. This snotnosed punk is in for a rude awakening.

The rest of the 1st world is able to require all employer's by law for 4 weeks of paid vacation for all employees and still make a profit.  Vacation can do the mind and body good. Granted also need to be paid enough to afford a vacation.

I get bored after 3 days off, but that's just me. I prefer to work, with the occasional 3 day weekend and holidays off.

I know a few people that work Monday thru Thursday and really like it. 36 hours a week.


3x12 was great. I do wish that was an option now.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.


There's a lot of Campbell stuff people need to hear.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: dammit just give me a login: Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.

There's a lot of Campbell stuff people need to hear.


Not really.  It's conservative-leaning mumbo jumbo.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: dammit just give me a login: Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.

There's a lot of Campbell stuff people need to hear.


I choose to "smart" this comment.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid probably moans and groans if his mom asks him to take out the trash twice a week.
Kid should be made to work on a farm for the summer.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd take adulthood over high school any day.  I have way more money and agency and infinitely more sex.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: I'd take adulthood over high school any day.  I have way more money and agency and infinitely more sex.


Plus you can legally buy alcohol.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


this entire thread

/lights match. opens window
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: cretinbob: dammit just give me a login: Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.

There's a lot of Campbell stuff people need to hear.

Not really.  It's conservative-leaning mumbo jumbo.


Fark user imageView Full Size


We get it. You've had a bad day.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joseph Campbell--Myth As the Mirror for the Ego
Youtube VgOUxICCHoA
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom telling 10 year old me to go to bed.
10 year old me telling Mom "I can't wait to grow up then I can do whatever I want!"

Mom laughing and laughing as I stomp off to bed.

Mom telling me that story ~25 years later and asking me how that all worked out.

Mom was great.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Godfathers - Birth, School, Work, Death
Youtube QO5dcW0P75M
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I did it for 50 years

/I like living indoors
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Minor Threat - Salad Days
Youtube DtMhyavClS8
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: whidbey: cretinbob: dammit just give me a login: Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.

There's a lot of Campbell stuff people need to hear.

Not really.  It's conservative-leaning mumbo jumbo.

[Fark user image 425x318]

We get it. You've had a bad day.


Don't patronize me.  You just agreed with another poster who calls people like the person in tfa "snowflakes.And if all you can do is troll me instead of having a discussion, that's on you.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And there it is again. Instead of choosing to engage differing opinions, you choose to troll the poster making them. .

Whoever you are have forfeited any discussion here.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Also, the "shedding of the infantile ego" JC speaks of would be a welcome return to our society. Too many people are holding on to it with this snowflake culture.


I mean really, what does this even mean?  Do you know who call others "snowflake?"

Republicans.   Right wingers.    I mean what would even possess you to make this kind of comment?
 
