(AP News)   Act fast or he'll die of old age before you execute him   (apnews.com)
    Strange, Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany, Schutzstaffel, Nazism, Auschwitz concentration camp, The Holocaust, Nazi Party, World War II  
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look, maybe he was just a tourist.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just another show trial. They will give him a suspended sentence like they have done to all the other recent ones. They changed the law so they can have these show trials now. Before they changed the law, they could not prosecute these ones.
 
Cosmic Cowboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope that jerk spends the rest of his life in prison.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"recent legal precedent in Germany establishing that anyone who helped a Nazi camp function can be prosecuted for accessory to the murders committed there"

NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have acted back in 1945.  But justice delayed is justice denied, so give him his time in court ASAP.  Something he denied to thousands of innocent victims.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Abraham Simpson theory, he's enjoying the people listening to his stories about the war. What are you going to do about it?

Anyone else worried we only looked at one genocide in the past century?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Abraham Simpson theory, he's enjoying the people listening to his stories about the war. What are you going to do about it?

Anyone else worried we only looked at one genocide in the past century?


Make the countries into individuals and it's  like everyone is mad at one guy for killing a bunch of people, but all the people who are mad are serial killers themselves and some are even currently stabbing their own family members or neighbors as they criticize.

Germany *stab* how could you *stab* do that!? *hammer*

But it's never a bad day to punish a Nazi.  Even if it's like 70 years short
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Germany doesn't have the death penalty.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They also are gonna have a trial for a 96 yo secretary who filed paperwork at the place, did they look for janitors, what about the mail delivery people?  Fine line between vengeance and justice I guess
 
NobleHam
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: They also are gonna have a trial for a 96 yo secretary who filed paperwork at the place, did they look for janitors, what about the mail delivery people?  Fine line between vengeance and justice I guess


I think it's more about reminding people that the Nazis were bad, that even the people who just supported their evil work were also bad, and the German people should never allow that kind of thing again. Which is kind of important given the rising numbers and confidence of neo-Nazis in Germany. (And everywhere, really.)
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NobleHam: WillofJ2: They also are gonna have a trial for a 96 yo secretary who filed paperwork at the place, did they look for janitors, what about the mail delivery people?  Fine line between vengeance and justice I guess

I think it's more about reminding people that the Nazis were bad, that even the people who just supported their evil work were also bad, and the German people should never allow that kind of thing again. Which is kind of important given the rising numbers and confidence of neo-Nazis in Germany. (And everywhere, really.)


Also, it's one thing to deliver mail, or make bread that Nazis buy, or whatever.  Your job involves working with everyone there's little you can do without harming yourself badly.  Working directly for death camps to keep them operating is another level entirely.  That is collaboration unless they were compelled
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If he was Wehrmacht or Luftwaffe I would probably say this is ridiculous. There's no point in putting a one hundred year old man on trial just because his country made some horrific decisions.

But he was Schutzstaffel. And that took work, dedication, and desire. They were the real Nazi's. And they deserve to be chased to the end of the Earth. They don't deserve to live a single day in peace. Any day that they're alive and not in absolute fear of being arrested is a travesty to the world. So centenarian or not, fark him. Maybe he shouldn't have joined the SS.

I'm sure he was damn proud when he put on that Hugo Boss uniform the first time.
 
