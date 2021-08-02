 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Everyone's an art critic
29
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not saying it's right...
Also, that's a dark mugshot!
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Aside from the improvement, nobody noticed the difference.

/Prince Valiant turns to the Dark Side
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Before? After? Hard to say.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"De Monay"...
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dammit just give me a login: Not saying it's right...
Also, that's a dark mugshot!


Probably won't be his last
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wgme.comView Full Size


I would have to say he improved the piece. I'm gonna tattoo that on my forearm so everyone can see.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i thought it was a female...so im prison....(!)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in not im

don't type in the dark.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they're arresting people for setting shiat on fire in Portland now?  What are they charging her with, poor timing?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: in not im

don't type in the dark.


Dude, turn a light on. My mom says that watching porn on your phone in the dark will ruin your eyes!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is art?
Art is the process, not the product.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i thought it was a female...so im prison....(!)


I actually couldn't tell.

Also that's a a rough 22?
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

151: [Fark user image 425x280]


Yah.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Looks like Uma after the adrenaline shot in Pulp Fiction.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

daffy: 151: [Fark user image 425x280]

Yah.


Fun fact, I couldn't remember her character name, so I was like alright, I'll just Google "walking dead garbage lady" got to gar**** when ***bage lady was the first suggestion.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Local transient is an oxymoron.
Pick one label a run with it
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Interesting lack of pronouns in that report...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dude looks straight up like the evil rabbit on Donny Darko.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For all you philistines, here's an explanation of the piece.

Jordan Carey and his mother Denise created the piece called "New Rhythms" intended to depict "The Gombey," a protector and ally, sharing "the perspective of both an immigrant and native" in a "tumultuous political climate."
Carey took to Facebook Sunday to share his perspective on the incident.
"I called my mother after finding out that the New Rhythms piece in Congress Sq. Park had just been set on fire," Carey wrote. "The first thing she said was 'this is the conversation, this is why you chose to do this piece, and this I why Gombey hid for so long and masqueraded in private. This is why you choose to do work surrounding marginalized people'"
Carey told NEWS CENTER Maine he has no plans to recreate or restore the piece since the fire.
"I can't bear despite how ugly it is to put them away, replace them," he told NEWS CENTER Maine. "This is part of their fabric, this is part of our fabric."
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyones a grammar nazi.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Local Transient. We call them homeless here in NYC. is that a thing west of the Mississippi? We need a map like the one for Coke, Pepsi, Pop, Soda...........
 
Gillmartin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Oh they're arresting people for setting shiat on fire in Portland now?  What are they charging her with, poor timing?


I know reading is hard, but you do realize that this happened in Maine, not Oregon, right?
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's Portland Maine, not the other one.
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pestifer: For all you philistines, here's an explanation of the piece.

Jordan Carey and his mother Denise created the piece called "New Rhythms" intended to depict "The Gombey," a protector and ally, sharing "the perspective of both an immigrant and native" in a "tumultuous political climate."
Carey took to Facebook Sunday to share his perspective on the incident.
"I called my mother after finding out that the New Rhythms piece in Congress Sq. Park had just been set on fire," Carey wrote. "The first thing she said was 'this is the conversation, this is why you chose to do this piece, and this I why Gombey hid for so long and masqueraded in private. This is why you choose to do work surrounding marginalized people'"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Every time a homeless junkie sets fire to an art installation, an angel gets it's wings.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was all ready to come down hard on people for setting nice public works of art on fire but that, that's farking ugly.
 
