I didn't know that booze could fly
    More: Cool, Massachusetts, New England, Vermont, Huge flash of light, fireball shot, bright meteor, Haverhill woman, Rhode Island  
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As god is my witness, Fireball Whiskey is the best cough medicine known to mankind. Anytime I get that tickling cough in the throat that nothing else works on, a shot of Fireball clears it right up.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't seen Smokey and the Bandit in.. probably forever. Why not just charter an aircraft to move your beer?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there one in the middle east the same day?

Sounds like a flock of them.

/hope they're not escorts for an undetected dinosaur killer
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ghastly, I know it's you but Fireball?!  Here I thought there must be some levels of depravity you'd not sink to

/I mean I don't know why really
//experience would suggest the contrary
///on second thought, why the hell am I surprised? ;p
 
chawco
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anything can fly if you throw it hard enough.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You can do anything if you drink enough
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's not gahdawful in some hot apple cider / hard apple cider.

But neat?
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Drink a bunch and stand on top of a house. The vertigo helps you launch.
 
