(Some Coulrophobic)   The otter is not known as "nature's clown" because of his amusing antics   (montanarightnow.com)
41
1144 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 9:40 PM (1 hour ago)



bbutterf [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't help thinking of Malfoy when reading this. "We did not do anything.... they just attacked us..."
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is it because otters bury their victims under the floorboards like John Wayne Gacy?
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are predators and they were there first. I'm with the otters on this one.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Butte? Big Hole River? Divide? There's a joke in there somewhere, somebody otter come up with one.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're trying to change their image ever since losing to the Riverbottom Nightmare Band.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

felching pen: Butte? Big Hole River? Divide? There's a joke in there somewhere, somebody otter come up with one.


here's the joke: the Big Hole is so low this year that the otter must have walked out to bite him.

FWP advises recreationists to give all wildlife plenty of space. In drought conditions, low water levels can bring recreationists closer to water-dwelling wildlife. Keeping your distance can help avoid dangerous encounters, reduce stress for wildlife and promote healthy animal behavior.

In other words, give the farking animals a little space. They probably got right up on it. 12-year-old boy? He wanted to catch it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was attacked by an Otter at a bar in Atlanta. I just beat him off.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: Butte? Big Hole River? Divide? There's a joke in there somewhere, somebody otter come up with one.


There were two joke headlines that went red and this one went green.  Prudes, I tell ya.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Straight otter Compton?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they discover that otters have a murder nest full of deadlights.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: felching pen: Butte? Big Hole River? Divide? There's a joke in there somewhere, somebody otter come up with one.

There were two joke headlines that went red and this one went green.  Prudes, I tell ya.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Welcome To Fark
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 year old? Probably wishes he'd been attacked by a beaver.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There Otter be a law!
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need to be a bear if you want to handle an otter.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other otters sitting on the bank playing banjos  should have been a clue.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With cucumbers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katerchen: They are predators and they were there first. I'm with the otters on this one.


I am too. It's their home. Besides they are so darn cute.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Katerchen: They are predators and they were there first. I'm with the otters on this one.

I am too. It's their home. Besides they are so darn cute.



Counterpoint

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: I was attacked by an Otter at a bar in Atlanta. I just beat him off.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - You're a power bottom.
Youtube _eAVSqKZ5ng
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These boys have reached... the otter limits.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dark brew: daffy: Katerchen: They are predators and they were there first. I'm with the otters on this one.

I am too. It's their home. Besides they are so darn cute.


Counterpoint

[Fark user image image 850x586]


That's adorable red lipsti...  huh.  Whelp, just gonna leave him to his meal and get on a fast train to not-farking-here.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Always add Acid to Water.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DrWhy: These boys have reached... the otter limits.


Thats otterly ridiculous.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dark brew: daffy: Katerchen: They are predators and they were there first. I'm with the otters on this one.

I am too. It's their home. Besides they are so darn cute.


Counterpoint

[Fark user image 850x586]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jeeze. Anyone else get a 'yeah? And? I'd do it again.' Vibe?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

felching pen: Butte? Big Hole River? Divide? There's a joke in there somewhere, somebody otter come up with one.


Butte boy gets otter bite in the Big Hole just west of the Divide
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The otter was questioned, but appeared to have a poor understanding of English.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You're in their house.

STFU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
natureconservancy.caView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Two 12-year-old boys floating on the water in the vicinity of some otters and they "tried to keep their distance".  Uh huh.  Anyone who has been a 12-year-old boy or spawned one knows that's highly unlikely.
 
cefm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Otters are water cats. Cute as hell but lethal hunters who will fark you up if you're in the water and they take a dislike to you.
snowbrains.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Having been on the wrong end of an incident involving wading, shorts, and one of those overly inquisitive water rats, I'm siding with the boys on this one. It's very likely they did give the fat wet weasel plenty of space but  the little shiat just didn't care.

/Fark otters
 
Nietzsche is Dead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Having been on the wrong end of an incident involving wading, shorts, and one of those overly inquisitive water rats, I'm siding with the boys on this one. It's very likely they did give the fat wet weasel plenty of space but  the little shiat just didn't care.

/Fark otters


I am just going to leave this here: https://www.vox.com/2015/2/23/8089019​/​horrible-animals

/In Soviet Russia, Otter.... blah blah blah
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: felching pen: Butte? Big Hole River? Divide? There's a joke in there somewhere, somebody otter come up with one.

here's the joke: the Big Hole is so low this year that the otter must have walked out to bite him.

FWP advises recreationists to give all wildlife plenty of space. In drought conditions, low water levels can bring recreationists closer to water-dwelling wildlife. Keeping your distance can help avoid dangerous encounters, reduce stress for wildlife and promote healthy animal behavior.

In other words, give the farking animals a little space. They probably got right up on it. 12-year-old boy? He wanted to catch it.


Odds are 50:1 that a handful of juvenile boys weren't respecting the otters space. I had a cousin that got his nipple bit off by a beaver........
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have just given him the damn scallop.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

optikeye: I was attacked by an Otter at a bar in Atlanta. I just beat him off.


Sounds...sticky.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Otters are clowns... like Pennywise

i.redd.itView Full Size


WE ALL FLOAT DOWN HERE!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Otters are water wolverines, and will very cheerfully prove it if you fark around.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nietzsche is Dead: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Having been on the wrong end of an incident involving wading, shorts, and one of those overly inquisitive water rats, I'm siding with the boys on this one. It's very likely they did give the fat wet weasel plenty of space but  the little shiat just didn't care.

/Fark otters

I am just going to leave this here: https://www.vox.com/2015/2/23/8089019/​horrible-animals

/In Soviet Russia, Otter.... blah blah blah


Can't say I'm surprised by that. Cross-species, pederastic, homicidal rape weasels sounds about right for otters.
 
