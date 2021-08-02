 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   X marks the vodak (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Hero, Grant Park, 2006 albums, Chicago, Twitter, Security guard, Lollapalooza, Internet, Bar prices  
•       •       •

109 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Aug 2021 at 1:41 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Old urban legend, but more power to anyone who bothers.

Like really, unless you're burying something to sell, such as weed or LSD or a case of bottles, why risk it?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Chip Rose added that while the plan wasn't terrible, there was still a good deal of room for improvement: "If he had buried it in a big ziploc with ice packs it would be clean & cold. "

Does anyone store there vodak in the freezer (or fridge)? Is that a thing?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "Chip Rose added that while the plan wasn't terrible, there was still a good deal of room for improvement: "If he had buried it in a big ziploc with ice packs it would be clean & cold. "

Does anyone store there vodak in the freezer (or fridge)? Is that a thing?


Yes
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: gopher321: "Chip Rose added that while the plan wasn't terrible, there was still a good deal of room for improvement: "If he had buried it in a big ziploc with ice packs it would be clean & cold. "

Does anyone store there vodak in the freezer (or fridge)? Is that a thing?

Yes


Well, until the teenager starts helping himself to it.

I had to find a new place after that.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arsehole could have repaired the damage, but no. Fark parks., I guess.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: EvilEgg: gopher321: "Chip Rose added that while the plan wasn't terrible, there was still a good deal of room for improvement: "If he had buried it in a big ziploc with ice packs it would be clean & cold. "

Does anyone store there vodak in the freezer (or fridge)? Is that a thing?

Yes

Well, until the teenager starts helping himself to it.

I had to find a new place after that.


Sorry, Mom.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
so before the event, strolled din a buried a bottle of vodka

Seems someone else had been hitting the vodka as well.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.