(NYPost)   If you haven't been on many dates lately, it may be because you have FODA   (nypost.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size


Ah, I see the problem.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's what it is. Totally. 100% ...
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NDAILBA

Never Dating Again I Like Being Alone
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My last girlfriend said I should FOAD

/Is that the same thing?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had this even pre-covid. It's just how it is sometimes. If you're that skittish, don't do it. Take some time for self-discovery, work on a hobby, catch up on some reading, get back to nature, feed your soul. Contrary to what some well-meaning idiots tell you, being single isn't something you have to fix.

After two years alone, I managed to capture some decent photos of myself and gained the confidence to get back out there. It was worth it.

With covid in mind, I can understand the fear. Get vaccinated, mask up, and get serious about making sure people you meet out and about are on the same page. Or ya know...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: My last girlfriend said I should FOAD

/Is that the same thing?


My last GF said I didnt have a heart.

No arguments there.

/truly dead inside
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw the little gunt sitting there on a log
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark Off and Die Attitude?

Yeah... guilty.
 
Mukster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's not FODA for me. It's the FOAD I'd get if my wife caught me dating again.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hello Moda, hello Foda
I am here
Without yo dota
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's experiencing FODA - fear of da anus.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just another reason it's great to be married. If dating doesn't work out, I can always go home to the spouse.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fear Of Donald Again?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I struck up a conversation with a woman walking her dog in front of my house and asked her out and got her number. First time I've ever done that in my life. I'm more in DGAF mode.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: [nypost.com image 640x427]

Ah, I see the problem.


Funny, but I can empathize with that mood, or funk, that is all over his face, and body language.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: I had this even pre-covid. It's just how it is sometimes. If you're that skittish, don't do it. Take some time for self-discovery, work on a hobby, catch up on some reading, get back to nature, feed your soul. Contrary to what some well-meaning idiots tell you, being single isn't something you have to fix.

After two years alone, I managed to capture some decent photos of myself and gained the confidence to get back out there. It was worth it.

With covid in mind, I can understand the fear. Get vaccinated, mask up, and get serious about making sure people you meet out and about are on the same page. Or ya know...

[Fark user image 850x628]


I don't think Jake Gyllenhaal has to worry about finding a date.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It's been a lonely road for New Yorker Eric Buttelman, who went a year without a date"

Couple more years and he'll be ready for marriage.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"If at first you don't succeed, try, try again." -- somebody

"Fear is the mind-killer." -- Bene Gesserit doctrine

"You must be some kind of fool." -- me
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Foda Kotb?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I'd date her
 
Excelsior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FODA:  Fear of Dying Alone, Fear of Doing Anything, Fear of Dating again?
 
