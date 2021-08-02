 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Alvin... Simon... the Plague. Wait, what?   (ktla.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The annual plague infested chipmunk story

/Good to see that things are getting back to normal
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I'm in great fear for Melvin and the Squirrels.
 
Rindred
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That should have been "Simon, Theodore, the Plague..."

*oldster-like typing detected*
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Get away from those chipmunks! Get away from them now!"

"Oh god, oh god, you don't mean...?"

"Yes! They have plague!"

"Oh. Phew! I thought they were going to sing that damn Christmas song again."
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: The annual plague infested chipmunk story

/Good to see that things are getting back to normal


With everyone staying home, there has been a dearth of missing white girl stories.
 
uberalice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Most indubitably!!
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
myinstants.comView Full Size

ALVIIIIIIIIINNNNNNN!
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I knew the colors of their sweaters meant something!
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I know that they mean Bubonic Plague because my specific, personal life experience includes living in the US-southwest and camping a lot, meaning I at one point had to become familiar with the more common things that local wildlife can transmit.  (And honestly I assume most of us know it because FARK posts this story every year, basically.)

Given that even in their local broadcast area at least some of their viewers are likely suburban or urban dwellers who won't know that offhand, though, they should really be more specific about which plague they mean.  Especially since there's, y'know, a viral plague that's closing in on minimum-estimate death toll of a million Americans in the last year and a bit.  There is no such disease as "Plague" without modifier.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: I know that they mean Bubonic Plague because my specific, personal life experience includes living in the US-southwest and camping a lot, meaning I at one point had to become familiar with the more common things that local wildlife can transmit.  (And honestly I assume most of us know it because FARK posts this story every year, basically.)

Given that even in their local broadcast area at least some of their viewers are likely suburban or urban dwellers who won't know that offhand, though, they should really be more specific about which plague they mean.  Especially since there's, y'know, a viral plague that's closing in on minimum-estimate death toll of a million Americans in the last year and a bit.  There is no such disease as "Plague" without modifier.


So what exactly is all of that supposed to accomplish? Other than making you feel good about some grammar?

Because if we've learned anything from this current pandemic, idiots are going to do whatever the hell they feel like regardless. Doesn't matter how much advice, laymen information, or raw data you give them. Eliminating ignorance by providing facts isn't going to make a damn difference, because ignorance (let alone syntax and parsing of words & terms) isn't the actual problem.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fisher Stevens is getting gigs again.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Chipmunks, aka "pink mist"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"the U.S. Forest Service will be conducting vector control treatments to those areas."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait...
Wrong Chip&Dale image
...also, wrong plague...
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I also thought it would be helpful to know which plague considering the times.
My customer is going to like hearing about this, their all over his neighborhood. He calls them rats with fancy suits.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Chipmunks with plague!!!
Dramatic Chipmunk.
Youtube jB3tVgyPdDY
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: [Fark user image 425x310]

Wait...
Wrong Chip&Dale image
...also, wrong plague...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Black plague, black plague time is near,
Time for death and time for tears,
We've been infected, so we won't last,
Hurry black plague, hurry fast!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For once it wasn't Alvin's fault.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: [myinstants.com image 540x291]
ALVIIIIIIIIINNNNNNN!


That was a weird role for him.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

