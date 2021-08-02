 Skip to content
(Seattle Times)   Throw in a radioactive spider or two, and pet cemetery + human cremains + cell tower has some excellent origin story potential   (outline.com)
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The earth has probably grown sour from overuse, I'm not letting the Micmacs bury me there.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several patrons have also purchased plots with the intention of being buried alongside their pets in the future, including Barbara Dulaney, who purchased three plots in 2014 with the plan of being buried with her 17 pets.

I don't like to be judgmental, but I think she has bigger problems than a cell tower.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WTF Fark!  Now not only does the video on the bottom of the home screen start playing unmuted, but now there is no MUTE BUTTON!!!!! HOW CAN YOU MAKE IT WORSE!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dead is better......with 5G
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ramones - Pet Sematary (Official Music Video)
Youtube HJWFsZ_YUc4
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Azz Pumper: WTF Fark!  Now not only does the video on the bottom of the home screen start playing unmuted, but now there is no MUTE BUTTON!!!!! HOW CAN YOU MAKE IT WORSE!


You suck at the interwebs
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It wasn't designated to be a human cemetery. People dump ashes everywhere. Should the entire planet be a cemetery?
 
