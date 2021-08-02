 Skip to content
(WDSU New Orleans)   The good news: New Orleans deputy constables now required to get COVID-19 vaccines. The bad news is the reason   (wdsu.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We've got poor people to throw out onto the streets, we can't be getting sick!"
 
wearbear [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh man, that reason sucks hard. Jeebus...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Make it mandatory for all cops to get vaxxed, those who dont want are probably fascist racist trumpers anyway, so fire their asses.

I bet police shootings go down nationwide if you do that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Evicted people should stay in the empty homes of dead anti-vaxxers.win/win?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lisa Simpson visits a police station
Youtube G61APi9jB3o
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Evicted people should stay in the empty homes of dead anti-vaxxers.win/win?


Welcome to your new home!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes. Make sure the constables are vaccinated and safe. fark all the people they're throwing out on street.

Way to go America.
 
