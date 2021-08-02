 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   I don't know what this tree did to piss off God, but it must've been bad   (abc7.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"F*ck that tree in particular"
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame Thor.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did they get a decent bat out of the incident, at least?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Did they get a decent bat out of the incident, at least?

[Fark user image image 850x632]


New Marvel origin story.........
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To be fair, a lot of gods are total dicks who'll just kill something for fun.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Aren't trees hit by lightning pretty frequently? And isn't this a common result?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: To be fair, a lot of gods are total dicks who'll just kill something for fun.


Abraham's son found very little humor in one god in particular....
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
seems vaguely relevant:

Al Pacino's speech about God (The Devil's Advocate)
Youtube jARp24AJWLk
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know but they need better aim. The one that grazed [name redacted] almost did us all a huge favor.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: To be fair, a lot of gods are total dicks who'll just kill something for fun.


I think we've all gotten bored while playing video games, whether they be Sim City, Civilization, Skyrim, whatever. As soon as you turn on "god mode", everything else burns.
There was a game I had as a kid we got in a bargain bin called "Shadow President" where you had the ability to direct the US government to do whatever it was you wanted to do in your sandbox. Inevitably, I would get bored, save the game, and start WW3, nuking any country felt like with as many warheads as I felt like, just to see what would happen.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
God
Hates
Figs

it's in the bible. look it up
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"God" didn't do it.

That tree just said, "fark it, I'm out."
 
snowshovel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
probably tried to use a mask, instead of it's own God-given immune system.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JesseL: Aren't trees hit by lightning pretty frequently? And isn't this a common result?


Yes.
No.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Did they get a decent bat out of the incident, at least?

[Fark user image 850x632]


excellent
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Burning tree splits in half after lightning strike near Big Bear"

Wow, that bear must have shiat itself after seeing that happen.
 
flondrix [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: To be fair, a lot of gods are total dicks who'll just kill something for fun.


12The next day as they were leaving Bethany, Jesus was hungry. 13Seeing in the distance a fig tree in leaf, he went to find out if it had any fruit. When he reached it, he found nothing but leaves, because it was not the season for figs. 14Then he said to the tree, "May no one ever eat fruit from you again." And his disciples heard him say it.

So, he cursed the fig tree because it wasn't bearing fruit out of season.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I once found a tree which was burnt and split by lightning.
Below the tree was a full set of talons. The longest was about two inches long. The rest of the bird was gone.
Probably from an owl or something which choose the wrong tree to rest in.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JesseL: Aren't trees hit by lightning pretty frequently? And isn't this a common result?


It is. But rarely caught on video like this. Big pines in really dry conditions are unusually conducive to becoming lightning rods and the hardened sap is quite flammable.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Burning tree splits in half after lightning strike near Big Bear, proving the dangers of thunderstorms, and that bears really do shiat in the woods"

/My rejected headline
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JesseL: Aren't trees hit by lightning pretty frequently? And isn't this a common result?


It's common for me. God is always trying to strike me down.
 
