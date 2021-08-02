 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   Driving through floodwaters, semi-truck edition   (boingboing.net) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*record scratch*
"So you're probably wondering how I ended up here"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Uh, Boss? The shipment is gonna be a little late."
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I imagine he thought his rig was too heavy to be pushed around by the water. I suppose someone rescued the moron?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So, now road crew has a flooded road to deal with and an environmental spill, thanks trucker man.
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The water wasn't too high or fast to be crossed. It was, however, deep enough to obscure the exact location of  the road. The truck overturned because it was driven into the ditch.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The problem he ran into was that he was watching the water, not the road ahead and simply went to the right.

If you watch the water, you tend to unconsciously steer in the direction of the water flow, because you're not used to seeing the surface move in relation to the roadway. Next thing you know, you're in the ditch. You have to watch a point on the horizon or a marker next to the road for distance. The water always lies.

Also, just don't drive across a flooded roadway. Idiots.
Looks like AZ, which has an idiot driver law for just such a reason.
 
