(NYPost)   Good news everyone: Bill Gates is officially back on the market   (nypost.com) divider line
12
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Everybody in this thread has their price, and Bill can pay it.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wake me when news of Melania's split is finally reported
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mrs. Grumpy Cat Gates. Has a nice ring to it.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So is Melinda then...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Everybody in this thread has their price, and Bill can pay it.


He can pay for all of us, if he were so inclined.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Mrs. Grumpy Cat Gates. Has a nice ring to it.


/shakes tiny, broke fist
 
Nidiot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet he really misses his friend Jeffrey Epstein right now.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

151: thealgorerhythm: Everybody in this thread has their price, and Bill can pay it.

He can pay for all of us, if he were so inclined.


What billionaire wouldn't want a harem full of farkers?
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well guess I have to take a shower and put on my fancy dating underwear for Melinda.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 400x200]


Hahaha, I once made the mistake of not having a very good memory of just how... Very R rated that movie was, and decided to watch it with my oldest, who was like 12 at the time. The swearing I didn't care about much, he's heard plenty worse playing Xbox online, but literally that exact moment of that scene I was like *scrambles to hit pause* "WELP!! How bout we play some CoD instead?"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

151: thealgorerhythm: Everybody in this thread has their price, and Bill can pay it.

He can pay for all of us, if he were so inclined.


Fine but I want to be in the first quartile. After that it's gonna get pretty sloppy.
 
