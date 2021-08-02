 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   70% of American adults have received at least one vaccine dose   (cnbc.com) divider line
70
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Vaccine, Smallpox, President Joe Biden's Fourth, shot of a Covid vaccine, federal health officials, lower vaccination rates, significant achievement  
•       •       •

479 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2021 at 4:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still a long way to go, but there does seem to be an uptick in vaccinations these last few weeks.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Even Squidward tries to draw an Anti-Sea-Bear Circle after a few maulings...it just takes some people time
 
fatkang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like good news how am I supposed to panic?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: [Fark user image 346x750]
Still a long way to go, but there does seem to be an uptick in vaccinations these last few weeks.


Geez...I wonder what could have been going on in the last few weeks to prompt people to rush out and get the vaccine
 
maxbando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatkang: This sounds like good news how am I supposed to panic?


Because it's not a useful statistic.
 
maxbando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if it only was an even distribution....
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to be in the "got at least 3 doses" category sometime soon
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile those pesky unvaxxed children : yeah go to school, no problem, you wont die... well some of you may die but thats a sacrifice we're willing to make as a society because you folks dont vote.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four weeks behind schedule! Therefore Biden failed and Trump is president again herpa derpa doo!
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: [Fark user image 346x750]
Still a long way to go, but there does seem to be an uptick in vaccinations these last few weeks.


It's the "Look out, Delta commin to get y'all!"  effect.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody posted on my small town's Facebook conversation group the article that covid is leading to erectile dysfunction in many cases.

The silence in the response has been deafening and I think it will win over a few vaxx-slackers.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: here in Florida


You never had a chance
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably because the total number of living American adults is decreasing
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why America-hating conservatives are desperately trying to change their messaging, too many voting blocs are vaccinated and not really feeling the suicide cult ticket.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens when the oil hits Colonel Angus?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have missed it but I didn't see where they said what age an 'adult' is.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.


See, vaccines don't work.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Andric: I'd love to be in the "got at least 3 doses" category sometime soon


I'm thinking about it, though as a fully vaxxed young person in excellent health I have very little to worry about.

Mom and dad are 75+ & were both jabbed 6 months ago however, so... Yeah, in as far as they're not exactly demanding "papiren, bitter" to get a shot, if there's no news by mid September, I'll be honest I'm gonna tell them to just lie and get a third.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, now who am I supposed to hate?
 
fatkang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxbando: fatkang: This sounds like good news how am I supposed to panic?

Because it's not a useful statistic.


Then what level of panic should there be on a scale of 1 to Rhode Island?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.


I was just gonna say, the other 30% live here in Florida.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is why America-hating conservatives are desperately trying to change their messaging, too many voting blocs are vaccinated and not really feeling the suicide cult ticket.


Yeah, I thought trying to ally with the racists in 1960s was a bad move for the GOP to make. Allying with the Antivaxxers is just as dumb and reprehensible.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatkang: This sounds like good news how am I supposed to panic?


Just personal preference, but I like take my shirt and pants off and run down the street screaming 'we're all gonna die'
Because A) It is technically true given enough time, and B) as long as you keep your underwear on, it's only a fine for disturbing the peace, and not a felony for public indecency.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
90% of 65+ is telling.  Lots of Trumpers in that age range but when COVID is a very real danger to them personally they (probably quietly) get the shot.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*t, I'm already ready for my booster against the emerging variants.

/fully vaccinated since April
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough.

They really need to go door to door with vaccines and an M-2.  Everybody gets a shot. They can pick which.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is why America-hating conservatives are desperately trying to change their messaging, too many voting blocs are vaccinated and not really feeling the suicide cult ticket.


Which means: they have done the numbers - the real numbers, that they don't tell the commoners about - and realized that they will kill enough reliable GQPer voters to completely lose power if they don't.

Don't forget the covid denialist stories - right wing authoritarians are literally choosing to die rather than admit they were wrong. Now we get to watch the gears strip and laugh as "must never admit I was wrong" collides with "daddy says to get vaccinated."
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatkang: This sounds like good news how am I supposed to panic?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll get a few million more once the military and federal service makes it mandatory.

Next, it is private business doing the same. Of course, the same trash that gave us at-will employment laws will try to block them. They only meant for other people to get easily fired by private business.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

reveal101: Somebody posted on my small town's Facebook conversation group the article that covid is leading to erectile dysfunction in many cases.

The silence in the response has been deafening and I think it will win over a few vaxx-slackers.


Here are some published and peer reviewed articles dealing with COVID and ED specifically if you need something to deal with anti-vaxers. I particularly like the title of the third one.

COVID-19 Endothelial Dysfunction Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction: Histopathological, Immunohistochemical, and Ultrastructural Study of the Human Penis

Addressing male sexual and reproductive health in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

"Mask up to keep it up": Preliminary evidence of the association between erectile dysfunction and COVID-19
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Adults. Not children.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.


Nah dog, the spread of Covid to vaccinated people is not surprising. It's being irresponsibly marketed as doombait, when it is in fact a success story: people with the vaccine are rarely hospitalized and almost never die of Covid.

The flu vaccine doesn't prevent you from getting the flu. Idiots not understanding this basic truism about vaccines are leading to unnecessary fear that the vaccines won't help, when in fact the story is the exact opposite.
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I have nothing relevant to add, so here's a tomato that looks like Larry Bird.
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still not good enough.
 
p51d007
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What most of the 70% that took the jab, will look like by 2025

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

genner: fatkang: This sounds like good news how am I supposed to panic?

[Fark user image image 850x731]


When the human mind is bored it shifts to self reflection, in this you develop your sense of what you believe in and who you are.

/then we brilliantly invented a way so that no one ever has to be bored.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Algebrat: [Fark user image 346x750]
Still a long way to go, but there does seem to be an uptick in vaccinations these last few weeks.


332.9M total population - 164.9M fully vaccinated = 168M partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Less than 50% of the population is vaccinated. For us to get to 70% fully vaccinated - and that's the lowest possible figure given the original R0 of COVID-19 for "herd immunity" - we need 233.0M vaccinated.

We need to fully vaccinate at least 65M more people. That's not happening for months yet, if ever.

Expect 2021 to look like 2020. Expect to spend the starting months of 2022 the way we spent the starting months of 2021.
 
thornhill
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.


Not really.

COVID is never going to go away - it spreads and mutates too quickly.

Vaccines prevent hospitalization and death, and on a larger scale, overwhelming the medical system.

We'll all need an annual booster, and many of us will ultimately get a strain of COVID, but the symptoms will at worse be a cold that lasts a week.
 
Pincy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hurray! We've scored a C-minus!

Better than nothing and not surprised, this country has been somewhat mediocre for a while now.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm still wearing my mask.
 
genner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

p51d007: What most of the 70% that took the jab, will look like by 2025

[Fark user image 768x384]


Pfftttt....I go the moderna not the pfizer. I'm going to be one of those fast zombies.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

p51d007: What most of the 70% that took the jab, will look like by 2025

[Fark user image image 768x384]


Meh, I've basically looked like that for years.

/I don't eat brains or anything, but "scruffy" is a good look on me.
//at least, that's what I tell myself so I don't have to iron my clothes or brush my hair.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I skipped the first dose and went right to the second.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thornhill: theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.

Not really.

COVID is never going to go away - it spreads and mutates too quickly.

Vaccines prevent hospitalization and death, and on a larger scale, overwhelming the medical system.

We'll all need an annual booster, and many of us will ultimately get a strain of COVID, but the symptoms will at worse be a cold that lasts a week.


Pretty much, but that's been the overwhelming experience of most who have ever had Covid so far. Even prior to vaccination, Covid was largely a non-issue for millions. What these vaccines give comfort is for the millions of people for whom Covid is especially bad - those who are obese, have breathing issues, have underperforming health statuses, and who are elderly.

For the majority of the population, Covid was never and still isn't a very serious danger, but vaccination helps everyone - especially those who are more at risk than the majority of the population.
 
reveal101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: thornhill: theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.

Not really.

COVID is never going to go away - it spreads and mutates too quickly.

Vaccines prevent hospitalization and death, and on a larger scale, overwhelming the medical system.

We'll all need an annual booster, and many of us will ultimately get a strain of COVID, but the symptoms will at worse be a cold that lasts a week.

Pretty much, but that's been the overwhelming experience of most who have ever had Covid so far. Even prior to vaccination, Covid was largely a non-issue for millions. What these vaccines give comfort is for the millions of people for whom Covid is especially bad - those who are obese, have breathing issues, have underperforming health statuses, and who are elderly.

For the majority of the population, Covid was never and still isn't a very serious danger, but vaccination helps everyone - especially those who are more at risk than the majority of the population.


Is that your professional opinion, doctor?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: I skipped the first dose and went right to the second.


I got my first dose way back in April, and never went back for a second dose.

/J&J
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I may have missed it but I didn't see where they said what age an 'adult' is.


Is there any reason not to think it's people 18 and over?

I usually don't have to explain what an adult is to people who aren't congressmen.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: thornhill: theflatline: Too little too late.

I know 8 people who were vaccinated who got it this week, here in Florida due to the unvaccinated.

Not really.

COVID is never going to go away - it spreads and mutates too quickly.

Vaccines prevent hospitalization and death, and on a larger scale, overwhelming the medical system.

We'll all need an annual booster, and many of us will ultimately get a strain of COVID, but the symptoms will at worse be a cold that lasts a week.

Pretty much, but that's been the overwhelming experience of most who have ever had Covid so far. Even prior to vaccination, Covid was largely a non-issue for millions. What these vaccines give comfort is for the millions of people for whom Covid is especially bad - those who are obese, have breathing issues, have underperforming health statuses, and who are elderly.

For the majority of the population, Covid was never and still isn't a very serious danger, but vaccination helps everyone - especially those who are more at risk than the majority of the population.


Those are factors for most mortality, but we are getting no comorbidity deaths at this point.  Including 5 to 12 year old children.  Preventable.

/Get your farking vaccine, and wear a mask in crowded areas.  It is simple
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
137 Is An Excellent Time:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.