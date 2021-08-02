 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Lawyer fired by Kyle Rittenhouse now represents 17 Capitol insurrectionists: "He's not a defense attorney, and therefore he's not an especially good defense attorney"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, Lawyer, Supreme court, lawyer John Pierce, Donald Trump, Law, Judge, Court, legal defenses  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Trumpturds. They mistake fame for competence.

"He represented Kyle. Kyles is FAMOUS. I need me one of them FAMOUS type lawyers. This is gonna be a cakewalk! "
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He may not be good, but he's willing to knock 30% of his time off your plea deal if you refer two or more insurrectionist acquaintances.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably high as a kite on black rifle coffee.

What a jizz bag.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is he the one that helped himself to Kyles Defense Fund and free coffee from that MAGA coffee company?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When the name-brand product is vastly inferior to the store brand.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Probably set up a Gofundme for every one of his clients.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But the lawyer who's put himself at the center of nearly 20 of the legal defenses has plenty of problems of his own-from a bizarre legal strategy and looming debts to a struggling case defending a handful of chimpanzees.

LIsten, I get that Trumpers aren't very smart, but this is a bit offensive, isn't it?

Despite the responsibilities of representing almost 20 Capitol riot defendants, Pierce has also signed on for another case: a fight over whether a Missouri woman must hand over her chimps to a wildlife sanctuary group after agreeing to surrender them in deal with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Oh, they mean actual chimps. In my defense, anyone could have made the same mistake.
 
culebra
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I knew he was in over his head when he moved for a "bad...law...thingy".
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"L. Brent Bozell IV"

I wonder if he is as orange as his father is.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The law/constitution says you get an attorney. It does not say anywhere that you get a competent attorney.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Yikes, the fark is this? I'm never doing indistinct web searches ever again. Fool me once...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is he the one that helped himself to Kyles Defense Fund and free coffee from that MAGA coffee company?


I think these defense fund was low, this guy paid himself for his time, and got the hell out with what he could. I mean, f him, but that rending of garments by Kyle's mom was to refill the coffers.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe don't choose your defense attorney based on his ability to spout your political beliefs?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The law/constitution says you get an attorney. It does not say anywhere that you get a competent attorney.


And be sure to hire the atty that's in deep financial trouble. Surely he'll give you a zealous defense and not just sell you out for a quick payday.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Yikes, the fark is this? I'm never doing indistinct web searches ever again. Fool me once...



BEFORE

Fark user imageView Full Size


AFTER

Fark user imageView Full Size


See what BOTOX (c) can do for you!
 
uberalice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's a Criminal Lawyer, yo.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The grift never stops.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: The law/constitution says you get an attorney. It does not say anywhere that you get a competent attorney.


You do know that this is not true.  For criminal cases, the 6th amendment has been interpreted to give you the right to a competent attorney.

Now the bar for ineffective assistance of counsel is so low that attorneys have slept during cases and the case was not overturned, but there is still that guarantee on paper.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Yikes, the fark is this? I'm never doing indistinct web searches ever again. Fool me once...

[Fark user image image 536x536]


He looks like a dick Tracy villain.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm ok with that.
The grift must go on after all.
 
